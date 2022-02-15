Uncharted First Reactions Surface Online

Just days prior to the release of Uncharted, the review embargo has lifted for the Tom Holland feature—and the earliest reactions popping up online are mixed. Many critics who’ve seen the flick are applauding it for being a fun, no-frills action while the biggest criticisms seem to come from the film’s departure from its source material and questionable casting.

ComicBook.com’s Tanner Dedmon gave the film 3.5 out of 5 stars, saying the feature was “formulaic fun.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That’s probably who’ll enjoy this film the most; those who played one or two games in the series and could pick Nathan out of a lineup of protagonists but aren’t invested enough to get hung up on inconsistencies,” Dedmon wrote in his full review, which you can read right here.

He added, “For those uninitiated to Uncharted, let Holland be your Nate and shelve this movie next to your Pirates of the Caribbean and Indiana Jones collections. The more fervent fans may never see their favorite characters translated as well as they’d like, but we’ll almost certainly be getting more movies after this one, so it’s best to look at Uncharted the same way it views itself – not too seriously.”

Keep scrolling to see what other critics are saying.

Mixed

https://twitter.com/KristianHarloff/status/1493450009332752386?s=20&t=W0-qOywcNCTaxCOvJaU7Uw

Nothing Groundbreaking

https://twitter.com/LeoRydelGG/status/1493450012025823236?s=20&t=W0-qOywcNCTaxCOvJaU7Uw

Popcorn Entertainment

https://twitter.com/SirJeffNelson/status/1493450038382501889?s=20&t=W0-qOywcNCTaxCOvJaU7Uw

Well Done

https://twitter.com/lucky_ecler/status/1491746517987860485?s=20&t=W0-qOywcNCTaxCOvJaU7Uw

Really Fun

https://twitter.com/JordsFilm/status/1493290852130693121?s=20&t=W0-qOywcNCTaxCOvJaU7Uw

Enjoyable Enough

https://twitter.com/KirstenAcuna/status/1493450005041934337?s=20&t=W0-qOywcNCTaxCOvJaU7Uw

Far From the Worst

https://twitter.com/DiscussingFilm/status/1493450288748847106?s=20&t=W0-qOywcNCTaxCOvJaU7Uw

*****

Uncharted hits theaters February 17th.