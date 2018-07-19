Uncharted Short Film Starring Nathan Fillion Could Lead to Something Bigger

Just yesterday we shared an incredible fan film starring Firefly’s Nathan Fillion as our beloved Nathan Drake from the Uncharted PlayStation series. Fillion showed the world that he knew exactly how to bring the character to life on the big screen, but could we be seeing a repeat of what Ryan Reynolds did with Deadpool? Could this fan project turn into something much bigger? The answer is yes!

Paired with Filmmaker Allan Ungar, the action-adventure short film instantly captivated both fans of the series and those that just wanted to see Fillion back on screen. With an actual Uncharted film currently in the works with reports of Stranger Things’ Shawn Levy and Spider-Man Homecoming’s Tom Holland onboard, the incredibly positive reception to seeing Fillion in that iconic role for the potential film might just sway the creative team to give him a shot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though some fans had the concern that the actor was “too old” to play a younger Nathan Drake, the short film proved he knew this character inside and out. He’s always been my dream personal pick, and for good reason, and it looks like it could potentially be happening on a much bigger scale. According to Entertainment Weekly, Ungar has already received “a couple of emails” about furthering this film experience.

“I think if it makes sense and if it’s done right, I’d be thrilled to have a conversation about it and possibly see this specific story continue,” he told EW. He also explained why they made the film to begin with, stating:

The idea had come to me a couple years ago. It was shortly after the “Power/Rangers” short had come out and there was this period of time when we were seeing an influx of these fan trailers and fan films that had filmmakers and actors coming together to give back to the fans. It had taken a long time for both of our schedules to work out, and our mutual friend Alex Lebovici put us in touch in January. I was in Los Angeles for some meetings, and Nate and I sat down for dinner to, really, pitch him this idea that I had for the last several years, and we just took it from there.… I did say to Nathan, “Listen, I’m not proceeding with this if you are not interested whatsoever. Obviously, it’s not to pressure you, I just want you to know that the reason I’m doing it is because I believe in what it represents and what it could be, and I don’t think there is a point in trying to go outside the system and make a fan film if it’s not gonna be with you in that role.”

They also discussed how they managed to keep this fan project a secret, and how much of a fan the two were of the infamous adventurer! To read up on what else the pair had to say, you can check out the full interview right here.