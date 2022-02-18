Uncharted: Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake Gets an Action Figure

The Uncharted movie has now officially been released in theaters, and while reviews have not been particularly kind, there is still one thing to look forward to in the future related to it: the official Nathan Drake action figure based on Tom Holland’s portrayal of the character in the film. Diamond Select Toys is already taking pre-orders for the $24.99 figure which is set to release later this year.

Designed for Yuri Timg and sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios, the Nathan Drake action figure features 16 points of articulation, interchangeable parts and accessories, and stands roughly 7-inches tall. You can check out what Diamond Select Toys’ Nathan Drake Deluxe Action Figure looks like for yourself below:

“Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada,” an official description of the upcoming Uncharted movie reads. “What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”

As noted above, the Nathan Drake Deluxe Action Figure is available to pre-order now at select retailers for $24.99 and is expected to release Fall 2022. The Uncharted movie itself is now showing in theaters following several delays. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, and Antonio Banderas as Santiago Moncada. The film also features Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy) as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle (The 100) as Braddock. Venom director Ruben Fleischer serves as director of the adaptation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Uncharted movie right here.

