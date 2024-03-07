Unicorn Overlord Metacritic Score Revealed, Ranks in Top 10 Games

Unicorn Overlord reviews have begun to go live today, which in turn has revealed an early Metacritic. To this end, the new RPG from Vanillware has landed in the top 10 games in 2024, so far at least. If you are not familiar with Vanillware, it is a Japanese studio that is historically best known for the Odin Sphere and Dragon's Crown, but more recently is known for 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. If you are familiar with your work, you will know the studios has a reputation for good storytelling mixed with striking visuals and old-school gameplay. And it seems Unicorn Overlord is the best blend of these things yet.

At the moment of writing this, both the Nintendo Switch and PS5 versions of the game boast an 87 on Metacritic, which puts the game at number seven on the 2024 charts, behind only Sons of Forest, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Tekken 8, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Balatro, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Meanwhile, the Xbox and PS4 versions do not have Metacritic scores due to an insufficient number of reviews posted.

Of course, these scores are evolving so it is quite possible it won't stay at 87. It could go up from here as more reviews are posted, but it could also dip. In fact, the latter is far more common than the former. That said, right now, it is a great start for Unicorn Overlord, which incidentally just got a day one update ahead of its release tomorrow, March 8.

About the Game + Trailer

Official Description: "From 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim creators Vanillaware, Unicorn Overlord combines overworld exploration and an innovative turn-based battle system with the studio's iconic style. Take up arms as Alain, an exiled prince, and conquer an enormous overworld with the purifying power of the Ring of the Unicorn. Raise an army with over 60 unique characters, including humans, beasts, elves and angels, to restore Fevrith to its former glory. Chart a unique course through the continent's regions, taking on varied, challenging quests to find recruits and resources for the war effort. Defeat imperial forces to liberate towns and forts, then help them rebuild to gain access to useful new facilities. The places you go and the battles you fight are your decisions to make."