EA Announces and Releases Unravel Two

Following its leak earlier this morning, EA, during its E3 press conference, announced Unravel Two, a sequel to 2016’s heart-warming platformer.

But EA didn’t stop there. In addition to revealing the game, it released it. That’s right, Unravel Two is available to play today, as in right now.

In addition to announcing the game, developer Coldwood Interactive extensively showcased the game via an on-stage demo, showing off live its co-op gameplay, where Red Yarny and Blue Yarny use each other to solve puzzles and traverse a beautiful landscape.

Unravel Two is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It costs $19.99 USD. Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official overview:

When you cut ties to the past, new bonds form. In Unravel Two, create a Yarny of your very own. Then build relationships with other Yarnys in local co-op or as a single player, fostering friendship and support as you journey together.

Begin your adventure in a cold and imposing land, then watch your surroundings blossom with new life as you chase the spark of adventure. Dive into an immersive story filled with energy, exuberance, inspiration – even monsters. Approach every challenge with positivity and fearlessness to awaken the world around you, and discover an unbreakable bond between friends.

Key Features:

Two Yarnys – always! Form a bond with friends and other players in seamless local co-op. Support each other as you solve tricky trials and seamlessly traverse enchanting worlds together. Or, as a single player, create two Yarnys of your own and unlock special abilities along your adventure.

World of wonders. Inspired by real Scandinavian locations, navigate beautiful natural landscapes and complex urban environments, seeing it all through the eyes of Yarny. As you progress, watch your world flourish and evolve, opening fresh challenges and spaces to explore.

Playful problem solving. Uncover a variety of ways to play. Jump, slide, swing and run faster than ever to chase the spark that connects you to others as you travel within a world of challenges and adventures.

Heartfelt storytelling. Enter a world where unique emotions manifest into friendly characters, fulfilling relationships and even intimidating monsters. How will you use hope and love to defeat doubt and fear? Connect to an engaging and dramatic story that demonstrates the power of positivity in the face of uncertainty.