Until Dawn Trends on Twitter as Fans Celebrate the PS4 Classic

Until Dawn is a popular PlayStation 4 game released in 2015, but it recently began trending on Twitter for another reason altogether. Fans of the game were disappointed to discover the trend had no relation, but decided to use the occasion to discuss the title from Supermassive Games anyway! The horror game has gotten a lot of love from fans as a result, with some sharing their favorite characters, and others hoping that it will be the next PlayStation game to receive a PC port. Supermassive Games is currently busy working on the Dark Pictures series, but it seems like a safe bet that the developer is happy to see all the love today!

