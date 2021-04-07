Until Dawn Trends on Twitter as Fans Celebrate the PS4 Classic
Until Dawn is a popular PlayStation 4 game released in 2015, but it recently began trending on Twitter for another reason altogether. Fans of the game were disappointed to discover the trend had no relation, but decided to use the occasion to discuss the title from Supermassive Games anyway! The horror game has gotten a lot of love from fans as a result, with some sharing their favorite characters, and others hoping that it will be the next PlayStation game to receive a PC port. Supermassive Games is currently busy working on the Dark Pictures series, but it seems like a safe bet that the developer is happy to see all the love today!
Fans of the game took over the trend on Twitter!
Until Dawn is trending not even because of the game so i just wanna say that game is awesome 😂— 𝕸𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖎𝖈𝖆𝖙 (@MANTICAT_) April 7, 2021
Players had some strong opinions on the cast.
until dawn is trending, I HATED Emily. pic.twitter.com/gj8cfPCOtR— Red oloo (@Red_oloo) April 7, 2021
Everyone seems to have their personal favorite.
Until Dawn is trending and I just want to remind everyone that Jessica deserves nothing but love and happiness✨💙 pic.twitter.com/3BZUR61hME— Maxineuniverse (@maxinepuniverse) April 7, 2021
Wendigo fear is very real.
Until dawn is trending and I’m still scared of wendigos which are humans that turn into a monster bc they ate a human to survive and AHHHHH I keep thinking about cannibalism lately can my brain stop (or am i warning myself bc I’m goING TO BE EATEN)— ashlee (@ashleeemillerr) April 7, 2021
A PC version might not be out of the question!
Until Dawn is trending and it’s not an announcement from the devs adding it to PC pic.twitter.com/IWQaozLb2j— E99*MAMI ✨ (@denizalyzsa) April 7, 2021
It's definitely an immersive experience...
Don't know why Until Dawn is trending but if you haven't played the game I highly recommend it. Its one of the most immersive gaming experiences I can remember and has incredible replay value.— Thomas (@Rowberry_) April 7, 2021
...and some gamers would even give it a perfect score!
Until Dawn is treading, here to remind you how good of a game it is. Literal 10/10.— Evan (#TeamKong) (@mf_jobless) April 7, 2021
PS5 owners should try it if they haven't already!
Just played Until Dawn on the PS5 when I got it, never played before. Such a good game— misdirected morality (@WaxApollo) April 7, 2021