Days Gone Coming to PC Later This Year

✖

Days Gone is the latest PlayStation exclusive that will make the jump to PC. The news was announced this morning, and follows last year's release of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC. An exact release date for the game has not yet been revealed, but it will arrive on PC sometime this spring. It remains to be seen whether or not this will become a trend with PlayStation exclusives, or if it will be offered on a level similar to what Microsoft has done with Xbox. Either way, it's clear that Sony plans to continue introducing PC gamers to PlayStation's best titles!

A Tweet announcing the PC release can be found embedded below.

Surprise. #DaysGone comes to PC this spring. Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/vcSYSKgOtn — Bend Studio #DaysGone (@BendStudio) February 23, 2021

While the news should prove exciting for PC gamers, some PlayStation fans are less thrilled that Days Gone is no longer a "true exclusive." The replies to Bend Studios' announcement are filled with unhappy fans. Some feel these PC releases take away part of the appeal of owning a PlayStation console, while others claim it makes the overall brand less appealing. Some of the most extreme replies even referred to the developers as "traitors." Clearly, the idea of PlayStation games releasing on PC remains controversial for some!

However, not all PlayStation fans are upset with the news. Some even celebrated the fact that more players would now get the chance to enjoy Days Gone. With the cost of video game development continually increasing, PC releases give studios and publishers a better opportunity to turn a profit; it might even give a game a better chance at getting a sequel! It's also worth noting that Days Gone released on PlayStation 4 in April 2019, so PC players won't have a chance to play it until nearly two years after its initial release. That's a long time for exclusivity, and there are a lot of potential benefits to the game releasing on a second platform.

Days Gone is available now on PlayStation 4, and the PC version will release later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

How do you feel about Days Gone releasing on PC? Are you surprised by the decision? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!