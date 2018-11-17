‘Until Dawn’ Sequel Might Already Be In Development

Until Dawn from developer Supermassive Games is one of the best horror games this generation. However, since it released in 2015, there’s been no word of a sequel or a follow-up title of any kind, leaving many PlayStation gamers wondering if they will ever see more from the franchise.

As you may know, Supermassive Games has a history of working with Sony Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation exclusive titles, but it’s latest revealed game, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, is notably coming to multiple platforms and not being published by Sony. This, paired with the absence of an Until Dawn follow-up, has left some speculating if the developer’s working relationship with PlayStation is over.

That said, speaking to 4PDA about why its upcoming horror game isn’t exclusive to PlayStation 4, Supermassive Games managing director Pete Samuels revealed that the studio has multiple PlayStation-exclusive titles in the work.

“Well, our relationship with Sony is still excellent,” Samuels told the website. “We are working on several unannounced PlayStation exclusives. True, it is impossible to talk about them in detail. In general, I really wanted to present our work to the widest possible audience. That is, The Dark Pictures needs to be released on several platforms.”

As you may know, since the release of Until Dawn back in August 2015, Supermassive Games has developed five different PlayStation VR titles for Sony: Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, Tumble VR, Hidden Agenda, The Inpatient, and Bravo Team. In other words, it may be a safe bet to assume at least one of these unannounced projects is a PlayStation VR game.

It’s quite possible they’re all PlayStation VR games in fact, but the confirmation that there are several in development perhaps pump up the chances that one is another Until Dawn game.

However, with the main team’s focus on The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan — which is scheduled to release next year — it’s likely Supermassive Games would be in the early concept stages of any new game Until Dawn game at the moment, assuming such a game exists in the first place.

Whatever the case, there’s not significant demand for another Until Dawn game, at least not compared to some other PlayStation sequels, but there is some demand, which appears to be growing each year. Whether that demand will ever be met though, only time will tell.