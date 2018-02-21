Gorgeous New Valkyria Chronicles 4 Trailer Introduces the Imperials

Yet another trailer has been released for Valkyria Chronicles 4, hot on the tail of recent news about the cast. This particular trailer introduces four members of the Imperial Navy, including Crymaria Levinc, a Valkyria who possesses a “miraculous ability” that helps her take out entire tanks all on her own.

A Valkyria, by definition, is a supernatural race of beings that have powers beyond imagination. The game is set in a time of war, in a time of war, it sure is handy to have one of these folks on your side. Needless to say, with Crymaria, the Imperials are something of a force to be reckoned with in the franchise’s latest installment. Scroll on for some more info about the game, then check out the bios provided for each new character introduced in the trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a little bit of the game’s description — and trust us, you’re gonna need it. When the Valkyria Chronicles franchise is concerned, the narrative drives everything.

The setting is the fictional continent of Europa. Specifically, the entire western region of the largest continent in the northern hemisphere. Since ancient times, many battles for supremacy have been fought in pursuit of the country’s unification. In the 1800s, the continent of Europa was divided into two major powers in the east and west: the allied nation called the “Autocratic Eastern Imperial Alliance,” which governs the country with an emperor at its center, and the federation of republic states known as the “Atlantic Federation,” which abolished Imperial rule. Eventually, both powers fought over the mineral resource known as “Ragnite.” In 1935, world affairs steadily worsened, and the Imperial army violated the non-aggression treaty and began advancing onto the Federation. And the greatest war in history, the “Second Europan War,” which engulfed the entire continent of Europa, suddenly commenced.

Intense, right? Keep going to learn more about the characters and the role they’re going to play in this rather dramatic historical fantasy.

Crymaria Levinc

The Imperial Army’s most interesting Valkyria appears cold and calculating, but thanks to her inexperience with social interactions, can open up in unexpected ways.

Here’s a translation of Crymaria’s profile, translated (like all of these) from the game’s official Japanese website by Gematsu.

A member of the Imperial Science Institute’s special test unit, “X-0.” A special duty captain, she is a Valkyria who possesses miraculous ability, and can even has the power to destroy a tank with a single blow.

She was forced to live as an experimental body and was unable to build up normal human relations, so she does not like to associate with others. She appears cold, cruel, and silent, but given that she was at the Valkyria Experimental Facility up until just before she was assigned to X-0, she is mentally immature and ends up revealing her emotions.

While there are some who treated her as a normal human after escaping her life as an experimental body, her long stay at the Experimental Facility caused her to developer a strong inferiority complex, and as a result she seeks out the warmth of others. She is also a being of legend on the battlefield revered as “Witch of the Snowstorm” for the way she enters and leaves the battlefield with a snowstorm. She is accompanied by a wolf named Fenrir, who is a friend from her time at the Experimental Facility.

Klaus Walz

Intimidating in his own right, Klaus is best described as … intensely curious. While he might come off as a big scary dude initially, he seems fairly laid back, to the point where he’s actually a little negligent about his actual job. Here’s the official description provided by SEGA:

The commanding officer of the Imperial Army’s independent gang known by the name “Ausbruch.” He is a lieutenant colonel. He is OK with anything as long as it interests him and does not bother with trivial matters, but will fixate on important things and hunches to the very end. In that sense, he will obediently follow his brimming curiosity. Because he believes in his own intuition and keen nose to make quick decisions and take action, he makes mistakes from time to time and tends to jump to conclusions, but that is also the reason for his great success and one of his personal charms. Since he lost his mother at a young age and grew up under the protection of the townspeople, he fights with the strong desire to protect the people living in the Empire, as well as a strong conviction to protect his homeland. He relentlessly pursues Squad E, which he calls “Femme Fatale.”

Forseti

Another rather strong and silent type, Forseti is apparently hugely confident in his abilities, despite being forbidden from battle due to a leg injury. Poor guy.

A special duty captain among the tactical officers in the Imperial Science Institute’s special test unit, X-0. He is a man with great confidence in himself, who is always calm and has a strong spirit that does not frighten. He judges all matters and takes action with a cool and dry attitude, but if his opponent exceeds his expectations or the like, he rides that emotion and loses sight of his surroundings. He always thinks he is right and has a strong determination to see things through. Due to a leg injury, he cannot participate directly in battle, but Belgar, who acknowledges Forseti’s talents and invited him to join X-0, he acknowledges Forseti as someone with clever and rational ideas that remind him of himself.





Belgar

Belgar knows Forseti personally and regards him as a brave, honorable sort of guy, which is saying a lot, given that Belgor is even judgier than Forseti. Granted, as a noble, that kind of comes with the title.

Supervisor of the Imperial Science Institute’s special test unit, X-0. He is the top executive at the Imperial Science Institute, which develops various heavy weapons according to the Empire’s requests. As a noble from a country annexed by the Empire, he has no feelings of patriotism for the Empire, but has had interest in science and technology since childhood. He procures funds from the Empire in order to acquire that technological strength for the military and continue his own studies. He both a natural politician and stubborn, and established a position in the military and gained fame in order to help his family name. He has the authority of an admiral, and with X-0 as the chess pieces under his direct control, he does whatever he desires on the battlefield.

Nikola Graf

If you think Nikola is judging you, fear not — she’d much rather see you dead no matter who you are. Thanks to a few unknown adjustments to her physical being, Nikola is a sadistic and cold warrior who serves under Belgar. It seems like the cooler these characters look, the scarier they get.

A special group member of the Imperial Science Institute’s special test unit, X-0. Like Chiara, she works under Belgar and was raised alongside Chiara like a sister in the Imperial Research Institution from a very young age. As a bodyguard under Belgar’s direct control, she is assigned the duty of eliminating Belgar’s enemies. Because her body has been strengthened through repeated “adjustments,” her spirit is partly broken and she lacks a humanistic way of thinking. She is sadist who loves to torment others, but is the malicious type who likes to drive the enemy into a corner mentally rather than through direct violence.

Chiara Rocino

Chiara is considerably more outgoing than her other “sister” Nikola, having also been raised by Belgar. Chiara is a little les cold and calculating than BNikola, preferring brutal physical violence to any other kind of torture. She’s also desperate for approval from someone who only hurts her, making she and Nikola some of the more heartbreaking antagonists you’ll find along the way.

A special group member of the Imperial Science Institute’s special test unit, X-0. She was raised alongside Nikola like sisters in the Imperial Research Institute overseen by Belgar. She is obedient to Belgar and will abide by any command, but given that Belgar is both someone she owes her life to and a “father,” she only considers it natural. Also, harsh “adjustments” await for when she does not abide by his commands. She has a strong desire to be recognized by Belgar, who she calls her “father,” and not be cast aside, and often acts selfishly. Like Nikola, she loves to torment others, but unlike Nikola, Chiara does so with straightforward and relentless physical violence.

Pick Up The Game Next Month

Valkyria Chronicles 4 is set for release in the US later this year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.