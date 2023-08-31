10 Video Games Releasing in September 2023 You Shouldn't Miss

The fall is upon us, which means it's time for a metric ton of video games to start releasing. September 2023 is no exception. Across Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, gamers are going to be very busy during September, and this won't change until December, aka backlog month. To this end, gamers can look forward to exploring the stars in a long-awaited RPG, ripping spinal chords from bodies, and playings lots of simulated sports. Below, you check out September's ten most noteworthy video games releases, which includes not just brand new releases, but notable ports as well. That said, keep in mind the list below is not exhaustive, but a curated one that attempts to highlight the biggest releases, plus some smaller ones you shouldn't overlook.

Mortal Kombat 1 About: "It's In Our Blood! Discover a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang. Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities!" Release: September 19 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Starfield About: "In the year 2330, humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. You will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of space in Bethesda Game Studios' biggest and most ambitious game." Release: September 6 via PC and Xbox Series X|S

Lies of P About: "You are a puppet created by Geppetto who's caught in a web of lies with unimaginable monsters and untrustworthy figures standing between you and the events that have befallen the world of Lies of P. You are awakened by a mysterious voice that guides you through the plagued city of Krat – a once lively place that has been poisoned by madness and bloodlust. In our soulslike, you must adapt yourself and your weapons to face untold horrors, untangle the unfathomable secrets of the city's elites and choose whether to confront predicaments with the truth or weave lies to overcome them on the journey to find yourself." Release: September 19 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 24 About: "EA Sports FC 24 welcomes you to The World's Game: the most true-to-football experience ever with HyperMotionV, PlayStyles optimised by Opta, and an enhanced Frostbite Engine." Release: September 29 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

NBA 2K24 About: "Experience hoops culture in NBA 2K24. Enjoy loads of action and limitless personalized MyPLAYER options in MyCAREER. Build your perfect lineup in MyTEAM. Feel more responsive gameplay and polished visuals while playing with your favorite NBA and WNBA teams in PLAY NOW." Release: September 8 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Payday 3 About: "Payday 3 is the much anticipated sequel to one of the most popular co-op shooters ever. Since its release, Payday-players have been reveling in the thrill of a perfectly planned and executed heist. That's what makes Payday a high-octane, co-op FPS experience without equal." Release: PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

The Crew Motorfest About: "Get ready to experience the ultimate driving adventure on one of the world's most breathtaking islands: O'ahu, the jewel of the Hawaiian archipelago. Do everything on your own or with other players: join high-speed street races through the bustling city of Honolulu, test your off-road skills on the ashy slopes of a volcano, master the perfect curve on the tracks. When you're ready to relax, kick back on the sunny beaches behind the wheel of your favorite supercar, or bring a buggy to explore the hidden paths of the luxurious rainforest." Release: September 14 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty About: "In Phantom Liberty, players once again take on the role of V, a cyberpunk for hire, as they embark on a mission to save the President of the New United States of America after her orbital shuttle is shot down over the deadliest district of Night City-Dogtown. What follows is a deep dive into an intricate story of espionage and political intrigue which connects the highest echelons of power with the brutal world of black-market mercenaries. The stakes are larger than life, but so is the reward – your very survival." Release: September 26 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Baldur's Gate 3 (PS5 Port) About: "Gather your party and return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power. Mysterious abilities are awakening inside you, drawn from a mind flayer parasite planted in your brain. Resist, and turn darkness against itself. Or embrace corruption, and become ultimate evil. From the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2 comes a next-generation RPG, set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons." Release: September 6 via PS5