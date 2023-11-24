Walmart Black Friday Sale Saves You $45 on One of the Best Games of All Time

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Walmart Black Friday Sale includes a video game deal that saves you $45 on one of the best games of all time. At the moment, it's unclear when the deal expires, which means it's unclear if it's a Black Friday deal only. What we do know is it's limited to supplies lasting. To this end, the listing mentions over 1,000 copies of the game have been sold since yesterday, which may not seem like a lot, but the game in question hails from 2018, so it's unclear how large Walmart's supply of it is. That said, right now, the deal is still live and supply has not run dry.

More specifically, this Black Friday, Walmart has made Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2 just $15. Normally, the game runs at $60, so this represents a savings of $45. And this is the cheapest we've seen a retail copy of the game made. This deal applies to not just the PS4 version of the game, but the Xbox One version. There are no native PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, but the game is playable on these machines via backward compatibility.

If you have somehow never heard of this game, it released in 2018, as the predecessor follow-up to Red Dead Redemption. It was released by Rockstar Games, the studio best known for the Grand Theft Auto series. Upon release, the game garnered a 97 out of 100 score on Metacritic, making it one of the top 10 highest rated games ever released. It's matched this critical success by selling nearly 60 million copies, making it one of the best-selling games of all time.

"America, 1899. Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run," reads an official blurb about the game. "With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him."

$15 may not seem that cheap for a 2018 game, but this is the cheapest we've seen it and it's probably the cheapest it will be for many years. Some retailers may knock it down to $10, eventually, but right now there's been no signs of that happening.