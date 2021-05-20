Walmart PS5 Restock Ends in Disaster
Walmart released a new PS5 stock today, and it did not go well. To an extent, every PS5 restock -- whether it's Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Target, or any other retailer -- doesn't go well. Supply is still very limited whilst demand is still through the roof. That alone is a volatile combination. Throw in scalpers with stock-gobbling bots and website issues, and what you get is a consistently horrid time. That said, today's PS5 restock at Walmart took it to the next level. Typically, Walmart restocks are some of the better restocks, but not today. In fact, today's PS5 restock at Walmart may have been the most disastrous restock of 2021, if not since the release of the console last year.
According to various surveys, next to no one got the PS5. In fact, most couldn't even get the console in their cart. Making matters worse were not only all of the website issues that usually accompany a PS5 restock, but brand new issues.
The restock was split into two separate restocks, one of which was for the standard $500 PS5 and another for the $400 all-digital PS5. The latter sold out in record-breaking time. Meanwhile, the former didn't show up for many customers. What did show up was stock from a third-party seller trying to sell the console for $1,100.
It was a disaster, and as you would expect, left PlayStation fans shocked and frustrated over on Twitter.
Never Been This Bad
This #Walmart restock was atrocious... It's never been this bad & so prone to errors. Five minute poll to see where the majority of us ended up.
Many people secured the #Xbox but #PS5 was BAD. So many checkout issues... 😟🙏— STOCK TRACKER - PS5/Xbox Restock Updates & Tips! (@PS5restocks_etc) May 20, 2021
What The Heck Was That?
Truth of the matter is, I don’t think anyone knows what’s going on right now.
PSD Queue accidentally opened up to the public, instead of those who were selected by email. Only the email recipients were able to purchase.
Walmart is... I don’t know. I really wish I knew.— Lord Restock • PS5, Xbox, & GPU Restock Alerts (@LordOfRestocks) May 20, 2021
Got a Headache
walmart just gave me a headache like if same 😂🤕— PS5/Xbox 24/7 Tracker bot Killercam1020 (@CameronRitz) May 20, 2021
$1,099?!?!?
Finally got a PS5 in my cart when I realized Walmart is over here trying to sell it for $1,099. WHAT? NO.
Someday I'm gonna play Returnal... someday...— Miles Luna (he/him) (@TheMilesLuna) May 20, 2021
They've Lost Their Minds
Walmart done lost their damn minds #PS5 pic.twitter.com/vnqxn63Oyo— Virile (@str8fromva1) May 20, 2021
New Restock, Same Ol' Problems
Walmart really didn't want me to get a PS5. I was continuously trying to check out from about 30 seconds after they had inventory but just got this a few hundred times. pic.twitter.com/hxKVin97t3— Alan has given up. (@alanaktion) May 20, 2021
New Issues In Addition to Old Ones
Got to the part where I put my thumbprint to assure I want it and then the little Walmart sign started to spin for 45 min and repeatedly let me think I got my ps5 but then shot me down. Wtf pic.twitter.com/9Sah7JXXYU— corey v (@coreyv83671062) May 20, 2021
Many Never Made It Past This Screen
#PS5 Walmart pic.twitter.com/pCXpoCe1IQ— PAB Games (@realpabgames) May 20, 2021
Third-Party Sellers
The prices showing on Walmart right now are 3rd party sellers. DO NOT BUY THOSE! When Walmart drops the prices will be regular prices— PS5 / XBOX RESTOCKS (@PS5Restocks) May 20, 2021