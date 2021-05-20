Walmart PS5 Restock Ends in Disaster

Walmart released a new PS5 stock today, and it did not go well. To an extent, every PS5 restock -- whether it's Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Target, or any other retailer -- doesn't go well. Supply is still very limited whilst demand is still through the roof. That alone is a volatile combination. Throw in scalpers with stock-gobbling bots and website issues, and what you get is a consistently horrid time. That said, today's PS5 restock at Walmart took it to the next level. Typically, Walmart restocks are some of the better restocks, but not today. In fact, today's PS5 restock at Walmart may have been the most disastrous restock of 2021, if not since the release of the console last year.

According to various surveys, next to no one got the PS5. In fact, most couldn't even get the console in their cart. Making matters worse were not only all of the website issues that usually accompany a PS5 restock, but brand new issues.

The restock was split into two separate restocks, one of which was for the standard $500 PS5 and another for the $400 all-digital PS5. The latter sold out in record-breaking time. Meanwhile, the former didn't show up for many customers. What did show up was stock from a third-party seller trying to sell the console for $1,100.

It was a disaster, and as you would expect, left PlayStation fans shocked and frustrated over on Twitter.