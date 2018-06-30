Warface Coming to PS4 and Xbox One This Year

Crytek — the creators of Far Cry, Crysis, and the upcoming Hunt: Showdown — has announced that it is bringing its free-to-play MMO first-person shooter, Warface, to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

And to accompany the news, the developer has also released a brand-new trailer introducing console players to the game.

For those that don’t know: Warface first arrived on the scene back in 2013 via the PC, before coming to Xbox 360 in 2014. The latter was discontinued the following year.

A sometimes rollercoaster development, Warface managed to garner considerable attention, but it wasn’t also the best attention. The game only managed to garner a middling 62 critical review score on Metacritic, with an even lower user score. Further, while at one point it could boast about a large player base, it can’t so much in 2018.

Warface has largely slipped into obscurity, but perhaps it can hit old levels of engagement with this console release. However, given how crowded the space already is, it’s hard to see it gaining too much traction.

Warface will hit PlayStation 4 sometime this August, while the Xbox One version will come a month later in September. And no, there isn’t any word of a Nintendo Switch version.

Below, you can more about the game, courtesy of a brief overview from Crytek itself.

Warface is a free-to-play first-person shooter from the creators of Far Cry and Crysis that offers: