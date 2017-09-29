Warner Bros. Publisher Sale Happening On Steam, Including Batman Games

The weekend’s coming up, which means that Steam is getting ready to mark a few games down to offer its audience some relatively good bargains. And it’s already gotten a jump start on that, partnering with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to offer some of its games for a great price.

The sale page, which can be found here, offers up a number of great deals, going anywhere from $5 on up, including several Batman: Arkham games, as well as a number of other titles like Mad Max, Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens and even Mortal Kombat X for a very reasonable price.

Here’s the full lowdown of the games that you can get all weekend long:

­Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition- $13.59

Mortal Kombat X- $11.99

Mad Max- $6.79

Shadow of Mordor: Game of the Year Edition- $7.99

Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition- $4.99

Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate- $4.99

Batman: Arkham VR (VR headset required)- $15.99

Gauntlet: Slayer Edition- $4.99

Lego Worlds- $20.99

Lego City Undercover- $23.99

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens– $11.99

Lego The Hobbit- $4.99

Lego Lord of the Rings- $4.99

Lego Batman: The Video Game- $4.99

Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes- $4.99

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham- $8.74

Lego Harry Potter Years 1-4- $4.99

Lego Harry Potter Years 5-7- $4.99

Lego Jurassic World- $4.99

Lego Marvel’s Avengers- $7.99

The Lego Movie Video Game- $4.99

Bastion- $3.74

Scribblenauts Unlimited- $4.99

Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure- $4.99

F.E.A.R. Collection- $13.74 (includes F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin, F.E.A.R. 2 Reborn DLC, F.3.A.R., F.E.A.R.: Extraction Point and F.E.A.R.: Perseus Mandate)

F.E.A.R. 2- $3.74

F.3.A.R.- $4.99

So, as you can see, there are a lot of great deals that you shouldn’t miss, especially if you’ve been looking to catch up on a variety of Lego games, the Batman titles or even the classic F.E.A.R. titles. So stock up before the sale ends on Monday!