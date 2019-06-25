Ubisoft Confident Watch Dogs: Legion Is Something Special

Watch Dogs: Legions was one of the standout games at E3 this year, mostly thanks to its ambitious promise of allowing players to play as any NPC in the world. That said, it seems Ubisoft is well aware of the game’s quality. Speaking to Telegraph, Ubisoft’s Alain Corre more or less confirmed that Ubi knew going into the game’s reveal that it had something “very, very good” on its hands.

“Actually we knew we had something very, very good on our hands. We knew that the brand was very vibrant – there are plenty of players still playing Watch Dogs 1 and Watch Dogs 2. And we knew that owe had a breakthrough that was unique – being able to form your team by playing with any of the characters in the game. I think that’s something nobody has ever done and it’s bringing really new gameplay possibilities.”

Ubisoft knowing Watch Dogs: Legions looks good isn’t that surprising, what is though is that apparently people are still playing Watch Dogs, which is quite old and not that well-received. I digress, Corre also addressed the game’s pretty heavy political undertones, suggesting the game is political in a sense, but it’s not making a political statement or telling its players what to think.

“I think that in every country of the world there are some people who are not happy about the mass surveillance, about some technologies that are damaging their freedom, it’s happening everywhere,” said Corre. “So what we wanted to do in Watch Dogs is give players the possibility to be someone different, maybe to experience some new things they’ve never done, to think differently…

Corre continued:

“We’re not there to tell them what they have to think at all. What we want is to offer possibilities to explore new ways of behaving, new ways of exploring, and at the end of the day they make their own minds up. What is important to us when we create games is to bring fun and happiness to them. And also if we can bring them some possibilities for them to enrich their life, then we have achieved our mission.”

Watch Dogs: Legion is in development for PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no mention of a Nintendo Switch port, but we do have a release date: March 3, 2020.

