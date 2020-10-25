Watch Dogs: Legion's Stormzy Music Video Released

Stormzy has officially released his "Rainfall" music video. This, alone, wouldn't be normally within our coverage lane here at ComicBook.com, but there's something different about the "Rainfall" music video: it was created entirely within the upcoming Ubisoft video game Watch Dogs: Legion. There is also going to be a special Stormzy mission within the game itself when it launches.

The music video is about what you'd expect from something created within a video game, and specifically within Watch Dogs: Legion. It uses Stormzy's in-game model and the glitchy aesthetic of the video game, but it's mostly just him walking around various locations. While the music video itself might not be particularly inspired, the music itself is as good, and it's still a bit wild to see all cobbled together.

🎵 "LET THE RAIN FALL ON MY ENEMIES!" 🎵

Watch the world premiere of #Stormzy’s official music video for Rainfall created entirely in #WatchDogsLegion!

Here's how Ubisoft officially describes the upcoming iteration of the Watch Dogs franchise:

"It is time to take back London, and anyone you see in this iconic city can be recruited to your resistance. Corrupt opportunists have taken over and it’s up to you to build a resistance to give the city back to the people. With an entire population of potential recruits and the city’s technology at your fingertips, you’ll need to hack, infiltrate, and fight your way to liberate London. Welcome to the Resistance."

Watch Dogs: Legion is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on October 29th. It will also release for the Xbox Series X and S in addition to the PlayStation 5 the same day that the next-gen consoles launch: November 10th and 12th, respectively. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Watch Dogs: Legion right here.

