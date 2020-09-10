Watch Dogs: Legion Reveals the Return of Aiden Pearce and Stormzy Collaboration

As part of today's Ubisoft Forward event, Ubisoft has officially shared a bunch of new information for the upcoming video game Watch Dogs: Legion -- including the return of former Watch Dogs protagonist Aiden Pearce. That on top of the fact that there will be a special Stormzy collaboration where players can actually take on a special mission featuring the artist at launch. This all comes hot on the heels of the reveal that the title will, in fact, release for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S the day the next-gen Xbox consoles launch, November 10th.

The special Stormzy mission seems vaguely related to the music video talked about in the official reveal, though it's unclear exactly how it will fit into the world of Watch Dogs: Legion. Additionally, the Aiden Pearce shown in Watch Dogs: Legions is an older, though maybe not wiser, version of the character that previously appeared in the franchise. Pearce will feature as a playable character in one of the DLC chapters as part of the video game's post-launch plans.

Here's how Ubisoft officially describes the upcoming iteration of the Watch Dogs franchise:

"It is time to take back London, and anyone you see in this iconic city can be recruited to your resistance. Corrupt opportunists have taken over and it’s up to you to build a resistance to give the city back to the people. With an entire population of potential recruits and the city’s technology at your fingertips, you’ll need to hack, infiltrate, and fight your way to liberate London. Welcome to the Resistance."

Watch Dogs: Legion is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on October 29th. It will also release for the Xbox Series X and S the same day the next-gen consoles launch. A PlayStation 5 version has been announced, but as there is no definitive date for the upcoming Sony console as of yet, it is unclear when Watch Dogs: Legion will release for it. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Watch Dogs: Legion right here.

