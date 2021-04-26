Watch Dogs Legion Delays Another Major Update

✖

Watch Dogs: Legion players have become quite familiar with delays over the past few months, and unfortunately, that trend will be continuing once again. Ubisoft announced today that the game's upcoming 4.0 title update, which was planned to release this week, has been pushed back. Luckily, the delay itself won't be a lengthy one.

In a message shared on social media today, Ubisoft informed fans that the 4.0 update for Watch Dogs: Legion has been delayed from this week and will instead now arrive next week on May 4. The reason for the delay comes after Ubisoft said it found some bugs with the update that it needed to fix beforehand. "While working on the different pieces of content, we encountered some issues that we need to address before deploying the update," Ubisoft explained. "We want the quality of this update to be in the best shape it can be. As such, we've made the decision to push the release date to May 4 to ensure a great launch."

An update regarding TU 4.0 from the Watch Dogs: Legion team: pic.twitter.com/1eBhDZORFn — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) April 26, 2021

As mentioned, this has become somewhat common with Watch Dogs: Legion in recent history. The most notable instance of a feature for the game getting delayed came with the online mode. While this aspect is now live in Watch Dogs: Legion, Ubisoft continually had to delay the feature a handful of times before it finally arrived just about one month ago.

At the very least, this delay for update 4.0 in Watch Dogs Legion won't be a vast one. Although I'm sure some fans would have liked to have experienced the new content later on this week, for Ubisoft to have delayed this patch by only a couple of days I assume won't bother a lot of folks.

If you're looking to catch up on Watch Dogs: Legion prior to the arrival of update 4.0, you can currently get your hands on the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Do you have any strong feelings about this latest delay for Watch Dogs: Legion? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.