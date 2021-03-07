Watch Dogs: Legion Players Divided Over Another Online Mode Delay

Watch Dogs: Legion has been out for nearly five months at this point, but the game's Online Mode has yet to arrive. And while it has been delayed a handful of times already, this component of the open world game is finally poised to release next week. While this launch will still be transpiring on some platforms, Ubisoft has now revealed some changes that it will be forced to implement at the final hour.

In a recent message that was divulged on the official Watch Dogs Twitter account, Ubisoft explained that is going to have to delay the Online Mode for PC users to an indefinite date. Rather than releasing two days from now as it was intended, Ubisoft says it has to halt the release of Online Mode altogether on this platform due to bugs. "We've identified an issue in the PC version that can cause the game to crash for players with certain GPUs," Ubisoft said of the bug. "The team is working on fixing the issue as quickly as possible, and in the meantime, we've made the decision to wait to launch the PC version until this is fixed."

The good news, fortunately, is that Online Mode is still on track to release this Tuesday, March 9th, for those on consoles. However, this release comes with a caveat as well. Ubisoft has said that the first Tactical Op for Online Mode, which was also slated to release this week, has been pushed back to March 23rd due to issues with crashing. In addition, the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of Watch Dogs: Legion will have "limited in-game text chat" when it arrives this week. A full fix for this is also planned to be happening on March 23rd.

As mentioned, this is yet another delay (on PC) for Online Mode with Watch Dogs: Legion and as such, fans had a lot of thoughts about this information from Ubisoft. Some were willing to be a bit more patient for the mode to roll out on PC, while others were frustrated that the studio continues to have problems with this aspect of the game. Still, given how difficult development has surely been over the past year, it looks like many fans are willing to wait for Ubisoft to get things right before rushing out this new mode.

If you still haven't played Watch Dogs: Legion for yourself, the game is out now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Be sure to keep reading on if you'd like to see some of the reactions that fans had to this recent news from Ubisoft.