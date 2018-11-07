WB Games Sent Us a Game of Thrones Conquest Crate, and It’s Epic

While we wait (patiently) for the final season of Game of Thrones to come around, we can enjoy WB Games‘ Game of Thrones: Conquest, a free-to-play mobile game that lets you partake in many battles, while conquering Westeros however you see fit.

And you can tell how serious WB Games and the developers at Turbine are about the game, as they sent me a package to help promote the title. And not just a small package, mind you — but a freakin’ Game of Thrones labeled chest.

As you can see from the picture, this is a pretty massive item, clocking in around 25 pounds and featuring articulate details on the side, as well as an actual metal latch. For good measure, the Game of Thrones: Conquest title is on top, along with HBO, WB Games and Turbine logos.

So, as Brad Pitt might say, “What’s in the box?”

Surprisingly enough, for such a large crate, there were only three small items inside, all representing the Game of Thrones series. It seems a bit bizarre to send such a big item to house these smaller ones, but, hey, WB Games wanted to go big. And so they have.

The first item is a scroll. This was actually sealed with some wax which ripped a little bit upon opening it (as you can see in the pic), but it’s still quite readable. It basically gives you the lowdown about what must be done within the world of Westeros, as you’ll need to harness the power of dragons to topple your enemies.

Next up, we got a small dragon figurine, similar to the baby dragons that are featured in the hit HBO series. This thing is adorable, and sits nicely on a desk while you work, protecting you from any evil that may be knocking at your door. (Relax, dragon buddy, it’s just the UPS guy.)

Last but certainly not least, there’s this facsimile dragon egg. And this is a thing of beauty, with some weight behind it and beautiful detail in each of its ridges. It’s a pretty sweet item, although we need to find some sort of holder to keep it from rolling off our desk. (Fortunately, it doesn’t look like it’ll hatch that easily — not yet.)

Kudos to WB Games for sending this along and giving us some more stuff to leave sitting around during our daily work regime. Now we just need some swords and fire breathing dragons and we’ll have the best kind of office decor!

Game of Thrones Conquest is available now for iOS and Google Play, and is free to download. Here’s the description if you need a reminder of what it’s about:

Great houses clash, dragons rule the sky, and the army of the dead threatens to battle the realm. Live out your fantasy and join the war. Build your house and raise your army as you navigate a dangerous political landscape. Based on the award winning HBO series, Game of Thrones: Conquest allows players to become a Lord in Westeros and define a strategy for conquering the Seven Kingdoms. Winter is here and your enemy’s army will not wait to clash swords and send dragons. Wage war and join the battle today to capture the Iron Throne!