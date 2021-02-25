First Look at Werewolves Within Adaptation Released

✖

The world of horror often turns to video games to inspire frightening experiences for audiences, with the upcoming film Werewolves Within likely being one of the more unexpected titles to come to life, which is slated to hit theaters on June 25th. The new film comes from director Josh Ruben, who delivered audiences the unsettling experience Scare Me last year, with the upcoming project having enlisted a stellar cast of comedic performers to deliver its unconventional whodunnit. Following the theatrical debut of Werewolves Within on June 25th, the film will also be available On Demand and on Digital HD on July 2nd.

After a proposed gas pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger Finn (Sam Richardson) and postal worker Cecily (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

The film also stars George Basil (Crashing), Sarah Burns (Barry), Michael Chernus (Tommy), Catherine Curtin (Orange Is the New Black), Wayne Duvall (The Hunt), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll), Cheyenne Jackson (30 Rock), Michaela Watkins (Brittany Runs a Marathon), and Glenn Fleshler (True Detective).

“We found a perfect home for our first independently produced feature with IFC,” Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television, shared in a statement. “Their enthusiasm, taste, and strategy in a complicated marketplace continues to impress us, and we can’t wait to bring this film to fans of the game and larger audiences alike.”

Arianna Bocco, President at IFC Films added, “Werewolves Within is a wild and hilarious film adaptation of Ubisoft’s genius original game concept and we are so thrilled to bring this entertaining whodunnit to audiences this summer. Josh Ruben who arrived with Scare Me, has assembled an incredible cast to bring his newest vision to light, and we’re sure it will leave audiences clutching their popcorn and howling from laughter.

Josh Ruben noted, “The wonderful folks at IFC made it clear that they're fans of our film first, which is great, because, surprise, we’re fans of IFC. They're behind some of the most formative, groundbreaking films I've ever seen, so... I’m dreaming. This is a dream, right?”

Werewolves Within hits theaters on June 25th and On Demand and Digital HD on July 2nd.

