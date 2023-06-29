Wild Card Football Announced, Features Colin Kaepernick as Cover Athlete

Saber Interactive has today announced Wild Card Football, which is a new arcade-style football video game that will be launching this fall. In recent years, there has been a pretty notable void when it comes to football titles that are more arcadey. While the genre once saw games like NFL Blitz, NFL Street, and Backyard Football, EA's Madden series has become the predominant football offering each and every year. Now, Saber is trying to turn this trend around with a new franchise in just a couple short months.

Revealed alongside an initial trailer, Wild Card Football happens to be the latest game released under the "Playground Sports" banner, which is the same one seen with the NBA 2K Playgrounds series. Wild Card Football is described as "7-on-7 pigskin action with bombastic moves, style, and energy." Since it is an arcade-style football game, it also lets players perform a number of special move, abilities, and other powers that would never be found in a sim-like title.

Perhaps the most notable thing about Wild Card Football is that it is officially licensed by the NFLPA, which means that some of the biggest names in football will be in the title. Wild Card Football also prominently features Colin Kaepernick, who is the former quarterback of the San Franciso 49ers. Kaepernick is seen front-and-center on the box art for Wild Card Football which also contains players such as Justin Jefferson, Patrick Mahomes, TJ Watt, and Jalen Hurts.

"We set out to create a fast and fun experience that's pure adrenaline! Wild Card Football does just that by putting you in the cleats of your favorite pro players and ratcheting up the intensity with awesome new gameplay elements," said Saber Interactive boss Tim Willits in an accompany statement. "Our collaboration with the NFLPA and OneTeam has been instrumental in bringing our vision to life. Their expertise and support have helped us put a fresh twist on football. We can't wait for fans to build their dream teams and see how they stack up against other squads."

As for its release date, Wild Card Football is set to launch later this year on October 10, 2023. When it does arrive, it will be playable across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.