Madden NFL 24 Cover Revealed

The Madden cover is one of those things that doesn't really mean much to the on-field game but is something that every Madden fan looks forward to seeing each year. With Madden NFL 23 the team at EA Sports celebrated the life of legendary coach and broadcaster John Madden, but Madden NFL 24 is going back to the players. While you might've been expecting Super Bowl winner and Kansas City Chief Patrick Mahomes, he's already had his time in the spotlight (and helped break the cover curse). It's time for some new blood and EA Sports has elected to go with Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

Allen is definitely deserving of the award. He's led the Bills to winning seasons every year since 2019 and has consistently stuffed the stat sheet with yards and touchdowns. While the Bills haven't had a ton of success in the playoffs, Allen certainly feels poised to take the next step sometime very soon in that respect. That said, older Maddens often tried to match up the cover athlete with whatever new features the devs had cooked up. This year is very focused on foundational football which leaves the game feeling much smoother, particularly in the rushing game. Quarterbacks still rule the league, but it might've been fun to target someone like Josh Jacobs or Saquon Barkley.

Regardless, Allen is qualified to be on the cover. He's only 27 years old and already has two Pro Bowls and a second-team All-Pro selection under his belt. With the Bills on the rise the last few years, he's the perfect kind of young hot commodity that Madden often looks for to fill this role. Sure, we've seen Tom Brady on the cover recently, but if you can get the G.O.A.T. on your cover, it's hard to turn him down.

The good news for Madden fans is that Josh Allen's Madden 24 cover isn't the only bright spot for EA. The team has done a lot of work with both its new Sapien system that fixes player skeletons and its internal systems for Foundational Football to deliver a product that could turn things around after a string of lackluster years. Obviously, we can't make too many predictions from the early reports, but things are looking much more positive for Madden NFL 24 than they have for the last several games.