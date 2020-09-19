The Witcher: Blood Origin Celebrates Day One and Reveals Writing Team

✖

The Witcher world is set to expand yet again in a new prequel series titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, and while we still don't know if Jason Momoa will end up being in the lead role, we do know who will be writing the series for Netflix thanks to Declan De Barra. De Barra took to social media to share a group shot of the writing team bringing Blood Origin to life, and it features Kirsten Van Horn, Aaron Stewart-Ahn, Tania Lothia, Tasha Huo, Alex Meenehan, Pooja Gupta, Troy Dangerfield, and one more writer whose name we don't know yet (via Redanian Intelligence).

De Barra revealed a photo from a Zoom meeting showcasing all the new writers with the caption "The Witcher - Blood Origin. Day one!

Beyond lucky to be working with such talented writers. Pinching myself!"

Blood Origin will be a six episode series set before the events of The Witcher's main series and way before Henry Cavill's Geralt started monster hunting. We're still waiting on more plot details, but we do know it is set 1200 years before Geralt's adventures.

After De Barra shared the celebratory day one post, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich chimed in as well, adding "Family is everything."

Hissrich is delighted that she gets to finally talk about this project now. "This has been the toughest secret to keep," Hissrich said. "I've always wanted to dive deeper into the myth and lore of the Continent, and now fans will have a chance to explore it with Declan de Barra in a prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin. Elves, and enemies, and the end, oh my…"

It's good to know that there's movement on the series despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and hopefully we'll get more casting details soon. The big one of course is the series lead, who has recently been rumored to be Jason Momoa, or at least that is the type of lead Netflix is aiming to cast. That would assuredly go over well with fans, so fingers crossed it happens.

Here's the official description for The Witcher: Blood Origin.

"1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be. Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part live-action The Witcher spin-off series from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich."

