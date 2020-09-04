The Witcher: Jason Momoa Teases Rumored Role With Fan Art Including Henry Cavill

✖

Aquaman star Jason Momoa shared some fan art inspired by Netflix’s The Witcher on his Instagram story this week that showed him alongside Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill. The fan art shows Momoa and Cavill back-to-back in a setting from The Witcher and was shared at a time when rumors are circulating online to suggest that Momoa may be cast in the prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin. Nothing has been confirmed about that potential casting decision yet, but if Momoa’s acknowledgement of the fan art is what fans hope it is, there’s a chance he could indeed be in talks for a role.

Momoa shared the image in his Instagram this story this week and tagged Cavill in it. If you’ve been following the rumors about Momoa’s potential involvement in Netflix’s Witcher projects, you’ve probably already seen the artwork at least once before. Complete with the Netflix logo in the top corner and the way the actors are positioned, it’s done well enough that it looks like it could be an actual promo for the show.

You can see the artwork below with Momoa’s brief comments to Cavill included.

(Photo: Jason Momoa/Instagram)

Momoa’s sharing of the fan art can be interpreted as a potential tease or just him capitalizing on the rumor that’s been circulating online this week, but we don’t know anything official yet about who will be case in The Witcher: Blood Origin. ComicBook.com has learned the casting process has not begun and the current rumor of his involvement is unsubstantiated.

Netflix first announced its plans for The Witcher: Blood Origin after a successful first season of The Witcher. The spin-off stemming from the main show will serve as a prequel and will tell the story of how the first Witcher was created. The story will be told in six parts The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich working on the project alongside The Witcher and Iron Fist writer Declan de Barra.

“1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be," a preview of the new series from Netflix reads. "Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part live-action The Witcher spin-off series from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.”

The Witcher: Blood Origin does not yet have a release timeframe and casting decisions have not yet been announced. To hold people over until it and the second season of The Witcher release, you can check out a special look inside the episodes of the first season that’s now on Netflix.