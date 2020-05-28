The Witcher Series Has Sold Over 50 Million Copies

✖

The Witcher gaming franchise has officially hit and surpassed 50 million copies sold, CD Projekt announced today. This announcement comes as part of CD Projekt Group's Q1 2020 financial results. That number includes "aggregate sales of all games from The Witcher series" -- which means everything from The Witcher to Thronebreaker to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is added together for that number. Even so, it is still impressive.

"For us, this is a record-breaking first quarter both in terms of revenues and net profit," Piotr Nielubowicz, Vice President and CFO of CD Projekt, stated as part of the release of the Q1 2020 results. "This outcome was attributable mainly to continuing strong sales of The Witcher 3, which has just celebrated its fifth anniversary. Celebrations are due: I’m pleased to inform that aggregate sales of all games from The Witcher series have topped 50 million copies."

Over 50 million adventurers joined Geralt on his journey from Kaer Morhen to Vizima, through Flotsam and Vergen, Velen and Novigrad to Skellige Isles and Toussaint, and many, many more places, time and time again… Thank you and may we meet on the path again! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/cZwOup9CEc — The Witcher (@witchergame) May 28, 2020

While the overall results might be a little shocking, last year was a particularly wild one for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt thanks in part to its release on Nintendo Switch and the release of the Netflix show based on the same source material. Despite the fact that the show wasn't directly related to the games, it still took some cues from it, and it's overall difficult to dissociate the franchise from the games at this point, at least in the English-speaking world.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is currently available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular action role-playing game right here.

What do you think of the franchise hitting the new sales milestone? Were you one of the folks that bought The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt in the past year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.