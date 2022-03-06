Wizard of Oz Board Game Announced

Ravensburger has announced a new board game based on one of the most beloved movies of all time. The Wizard of Oz Adventure Book Game is a new cooperative board game in which players take control of Dorothy and her friends to complete various challenges based on the plot of the classic 1939 movie. The game comes with an “Adventure Book” that contains multiple boards and scenarios to play through, with each chapter having different objectives and win conditions. In a new twist to the Adventure Book format, The Wizard of Oz Adventure Book Game also includes “Sing” challenges based on the songs from the film. Also included in the game are six highly detailed miniatures of Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, Glinda the Good Witch, and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Per the description of the game, players’ turns consist of moving the various characters around the board before entering into the Storytelling Phase, which consists of completing challenges and trading and discarding calls. Afterwards, they’ll draw from multiple decks before the turn passes to the next player. Notably, the players have joint control of Dorothy and the other characters, making this a true co-op experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is the second Adventure Book game produced by Ravensburger, following the release of The Princess Bride Adventure Book Game last year. Like The Princess Bride Adventure Book Game, The Wizard of Oz Adventure Book Game has a total of six chapters to play through.

While several board games have been published using The Wizard of Oz book as a theme (likely because the original book is in the public domain), The Wizard of Oz movie has only had a handful of board game tie-ins. The most notable board game version is a 1974 board game that sees players try to land on a Home space while in possession of a Magic Card.

Wizard of Oz Adventure Book Game is available now at Target. The game is for 2-4 players and has a retail price of $29.99.