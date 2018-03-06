Get ‘Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus’ Collector’s Edition on PC for Only $31

If you purchased the Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Collector’s Edition for PC in early February, it would have cost you between $60 and $100 depending on the day. Today you can get it for $30.95 on Amazon. That’s an all-time low price and firmly in “why not?” territory. It’s hard to imagine this set getting much cheaper anytime soon.

In addition to the game (which is housed in an exclusive metal case), the Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Collector’s Edition includes a 1/6 scale (12-inch) action figure of BJ “Terror Billy” Blazkowicz, packaged in a premium, 1960s-style box. BJ comes equipped with an arsenal that includes four high-powered guns, a hatchet, and his bomber jacket. The limited Collector’s Edition also includes a 9″x14″ Blitzmensch poster.

From the official description:

Winner of Best Action Game at The Game Awards 2017, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is the highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed first-person shooter, Wolfenstein: The New Order developed by the award-winning studio MachineGames. The most wunderbar soldier who ever lived now brings exciting action to the American Territories with an all-new addition to the Elite Hans action set. Introducing–straight from the headlines–the vile BJ “Terror-Billy” Blazkowicz! A cold-blooded killer that must be stopped, Terror-Billy is always sneaking, spying, or smashing. Add Terror-Billy to your collection today and bring glory to the home front with Elite Hans–the Empire’s Posable Protector!

Strap in for a heart-pounding journey as you fight the Nazi war machine on American soil. As BJ Blazkowicz, protect your family and friends, forge new alliances and face the demons of your troubled past as you rally pockets of resistance to overthrow the Nazi occupation.

Immerse yourself in a world brought to life by unforgettable characters who bring a new level of personality to the franchise. Reunite with your friends and fellow freedom fighters such as Anya, Caroline, Bombate, Set, Max Hass, Fergus or Wyatt, and befriend new characters such as Horton and Grace as you take on the evil Frau Engel and her Nazi army.

