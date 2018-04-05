Wolfenstein II Footage Running on Switch

And some Wolfenstein 2 gameplay on Switch. Obviously want to know how this one looks in handheld mode. pic.twitter.com/0krWKkIfAo — USgamer (@USgamernet) April 5, 2018

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is slated to release for the Nintendo Switch sometime later this year, and players are already getting their hands on it at this year’s PAX East. The video above, courtesy of the team over at USgamer, shows off what the game looks like on the hybrid console.

Despite it being blurry third party footage, looking past the amateur camera usage the footage actually looks really smooth! Both the DOOM and Skyrim Nintendo Switch ports handled incredibly well, which bodes well for the team taking to the Wolfenstein franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though we still don’t have a release date, we do know it is coming this year. It’s very possible that we’ll see more up close and personal at Bethesda’s showcase at this year’s E3 in addition to any other surprises they have up their sleeves!

For more about the game itself before BJ and the crew making their way over onto the handleld platform:

America, 1961. Your assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory. Despite the setback, the Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka “Terror-Billy,” member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity’s last hope for liberty. Only you have the guts, guns, and gumption to return stateside, kill every Nazi in sight, and spark the second American Revolution.

KEY FEATURES:

The Mission: Liberate America from the Nazis

Strap in for a heart-pounding journey as you fight the Nazi war machine on American soil. As BJ Blazkowicz, protect your family and friends, forge new alliances and face the demons of your troubled past as you rally pockets of resistance to overthrow the Nazi occupation.

The People: Rally the Resistance

Immerse yourself in a world brought to life by unforgettable characters who bring a new level of personality to the franchise. Reunite with your friends and fellow freedom fighters such as Anya, Caroline, Bombate, Set, Max Hass, Fergus or Wyatt, and befriend new characters such as Horton and Grace as you take on the evil Frau Engel and her Nazi army.

The Arsenal: Wield Devastating Guns and Future Tech

Blast Nazis to bits with high-tech weaponry such as the Laserkraftwerk, a multi-purpose, high-intensity laser weapon that can disintegrate enemies, or the Dieselkraftwerk, a rapid-fire, gas-powered grenade launcher that can devastate groups of enemies, or get up close and personal with advanced pistols, submachine guns, and hatchets. When you need a little more versatility, upgrade and dual-wield your favorite guns!

The Plan: Kill Every Nazi in Your Way

Everyone’s favorite pastime! Unleash your inner war hero as you annihilate Nazis in new and hyper-violent ways. Lock and load futuristic guns and discover BJ’s new set of abilities as you fight to free America. Regardless of your playstyle, invent all-new ways of stabbing, shooting, and killing Nazis.