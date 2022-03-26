Wolverine’s Halo Boots Turn Fans Into Master Chief

Wolverine has announced a new pair of Master Chief-inspired Halo boots to celebrate the launch of the new Paramount+ series. The Halo show has already been a roaring success. In addition to positive reception from critics, Paramount also confirmed that Halo had a record-setting debut on the streaming service. The new series dethroned Yellowstone spin-off 1883 for the show with the most viewed premiere on Paramount+. As of right now, no hard numbers have been released regarding how many people viewed the premiere, but given it’s a live-action adaptation of a massive video game franchise, it’s probably a lot!

Now that Master Chief has a proper live-action counterpart, fans can dress like him too. Starting on March 29th at 12 PM ET, fans can purchase a pair of Wolverine’s new Halo: The Master Chief boots for $225. The boots feature a dark green color, just like Chief’s iconic armor, and feature the number “117” on the left heel. The boots are designed with plenty of little details to pay tribute to both the Halo series as a whole and the Master Chief himself specifically. Of course, to make it extra special, Wolverine is only releasing 117 pairs of the boots. So if you want some, you’ll need to act fast.

“Given our roots in military science fiction, we’ve often heard from our fans that there is an appetite for a boot inspired by the Master Chief. So when Wolverine approached us about a collaboration, we were ready to answer the call,” said John Friend, Director of Halo and Xbox Consumer Products at 343 Industries. “The limited-edition boot gives Halo fans a chance to step inside (the boots) to become Master Chief and bring the Halo universe into their everyday life, and we’re eager to see how fans react to the collaboration and forthcoming launches as part of our partnership with Wolverine.”

