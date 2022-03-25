Halo Series Has Massive Record-Setting Debut On Paramount+

The Halo TV series has set a massive record for Paramount+. The Halo series is arguably the biggest series to hit the streaming service to date, which is saying a lot as it joins the likes of Star Trek and the sequel series to iCarly. The Halo series adapts one of the biggest gaming franchises of all time and brings it to life for the first time. The Steven Spielberg-produced show has been in the works since 2013 and thankfully, it has largely been a success. The Halo series has received positive reviews with critics and sat well with fans following the debut episode.

Paramount has revealed that the Halo series had a record-setting debut and became the most-watched series premiere for Paramount+ within 24 hours, but no viewership numbers were revealed. Halo has dethroned Yellowstone spin-off, 1883, as the previous holder of this record. Given the fact the show is attached to such a massive IP, it’s hard to say this comes as a surprise, but it does signal a big win for the relatively new streaming service. Paramount has already greenlit Halo season 2, so it seems like this will be a huge tentpole product that the streamer will continue to boast. Whether or not spin-offs or other forms of Halo media will be coming to Paramount+ remains to be seen, but it’s an incredibly expansive universe with lots of different characters and stories to explore. You can read a statement about the show’s success from Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer at Paramount, below.

“Bringing Halo to life as a streaming series has been one of the most rewarding efforts for Paramount+ to date and we could not be more thrilled at the massive fan response to the series’ debut,” said Giles. “Along with our phenomenal partners at Showtime, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, we cannot wait for fans to experience more of this incredible universe.”

The Halo series seeks to take the well-known franchise in new directions, while keeping tried and true characteristics in place. The premiere already saw Master Chief remove his helmet to reveal his face, something the games have always strayed away from. These bold changes will likely allow for new stories with Master Chief and open up the Halo universe in all new ways.

