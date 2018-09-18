‘World of Warcraft’ Battle for Azeroth Lore Explained In Under a Minute

Whether you fight for the Horde or the Alliance, everyone is currently enjoying the amazing new narrative that arrived with the World of Warcraft: Battle of Azeroth expansion. With new zones, brand new allied races, and a deep rooted conflict that comes to a head, there is a lot to explore in the tromping grounds of orcs and night elves, trolls and pandas … Jaina and Sylvanas.

Because the world (of Warcraft) is so expansive, some might be looking for a little guidance regarding some of that massive backstory. Luckily, one of our favourite YouTube channels is here with the full breakdown.

‘Lore in a Minute’ has been featured by us quite a bit, and that’s because they are a personal favourite of mine. They do a wonderful job at compiling the need-to-know lore from popular games, movies, and TV shows, and breaking them down in quick 60 second videos. Not in a place to watch the video at the top of the article? No worries! They are also handy for providing full transcripts.

“Azeroth, war-torn world and nascent titan, had a Burning Legion problem,” begins the video. “The Alliance and Horde united to stop this third invasion but the deaths of Varian Wrynn and Vol’jin left the Alliance and Horde under new management, and Sargeras plunged a massive sword into Azeroth at Silithus.”

“Enter Sylvanas Windrunner. Killed by Arthas Menethil, transformed into a banshee, enslaved by the Lich King, Sylvanas liberated some of her fellow undead as The Forsaken. Rejected by the Alliance as abominations, The Forsaken joined the Horde and Vol’jin’s last words appointed Sylvanas as new Warchief.

Meanwhile, Anduin Wrynn, the new King of Stormwind, wanted to reunite The Forsaken with their living relatives. Anduin orchestrated a Gathering, but some Forsaken conspired to leave with the Alliance and Calia Menethil encouraged them. Furious, Sylvanas blamed Calia and killed her. Calia later revived as a Light-infused undead, but Anduin’s hopes for peace were dashed.”

They added, “Despite their animosity, Magni Bronzebeard, shiny new Speaker for Azeroth, approached Sylvanas and Anduin to heal the planet’s wounds, but Azeroth’s blood, called Azerite, proved a powerful substance. Launching an Azerite arms race, Sylvanas burned Teldrassil to secure Kalimdor for the Horde and blighted her own city to keep it from Alliance control.

While Horde and Alliance recruit new allies for the coming war, Magni Bronzebeard has given you the Heart of Azeroth, a necklace for collecting Azerite to heal your dying world… but mostly to upgrade your gear.”