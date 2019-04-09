‘World of Warcraft Classic’ PvP Content Plans Revealed

World of Warcraft Classic will be arriving later this year, and it looks like Blizzard Entertainment is continuing to roll out more details about the highly-anticipated launch. The company recently released the content plans for the upcoming nostalgia-fueled title, and they have now expanded on the PvP aspect that players can expect to encounter while enjoying the experience. Much like when the original game arrived, World of Warcraft Classic won’t feature a “formal PvP system” upon launch. That means until the second phase arrives, players can kill as they please.

“That’ll change once phase 2 rolls around and we add the Honor System, which will introduce Honorable Kills, Dishonorable Kills, and PvP Rank Rewards,” Blizzard said. “The items you earn from the PvP Rank Rewards will be the versions from patch 1.12. Keep in mind though, just as it did originally, it will require a substantial time investment to rank up through the Honor System. For those interested in the Rank Rewards, earning epic gear will require consistent dedication over a long period of time as a top contributor on your realm.”

Phase 1 (WoW Classic Launch)

You can PvP one another in the world, but there is no tracking, and no formal rewards for doing so.

Phase 2

Honor System (including Dishonorable Kills)

PvP Rank Rewards

Phase 3

Alterac Valley (version 1.12 869)

Warsong Gulch

Phase 4

Arathi Basin

Phase 6

World PvP objectives in Silithus and Eastern Plaguelands

As can be seen in the outline, Blizzard will then be adding Alterac Valley and Warsong Gulch as well as “their appropriate vendors.” These will arrive in the third phase, while players will have to wait until phase four for the arrival of Arathi Basin. “Finally, in phase 6, we’ll have the world PvP objectives in Silithus and Eastern Plaguelands, which will come out at the same time as Naxxramas,” they said.

Blizzard has yet to disclose exactly when World of Warcraft Classic will arrive, nor when players can expect each phase to roll out. Here’s to hoping more information arrives in the relatively near future.

