World of Warcraft Patch 10.1.5 Might Be Here Sooner Than Expected

World of Warcraft's Patch 10.1.5 is set to be a major release for Blizzard Entertainment. Not only is it bringing the Infinite Dragonflight back into the forefront, but in doing so, will also deliver a new mega-dungeon, Time Rifts, and bring the third Evoker spec to World of Warcraft. Currently, the patch doesn't have a release date, but recent datamining efforts may have found evidence that players will be diving back in time sooner than they might have expected. As with any leak, you'll want to take this news with a grain of salt, but it seems more than plausible that this is legit.

The datamine was found by the team over at Wowhead and is focused on a new splash screen popping up in the World of Warcraft PTR files. Now, that may sound like a very flimsy thing to base a leak on, but as Wowhead says, these splash screens are often some of the final things added to the files before a build starts to be locked in. Obviously, things could change and problems might arise that push the release back, but this splash screen likely indicates that we'll be getting Patch 10.1.5 relatively soon.

The splash screen features all three of the main features coming alongside the patch. As mentioned above, one of the more exciting things is that Evokers are finally getting a third spec to play with. Augmentation is going to be a hybrid damage-dealing spec that focuses on buffing other players to increase party damage. And with the World of Warcraft patch focusing on the Infinite Dragonflight, all players will be able to hop into Time Rifts and fight back against new timelines that are trying to take over the current version of Azeroth.

It all culminates with the Dawn of the Infinites mega-dungeon, which sees players fighting against the Primal Incarnate of Earth, Iridikron as well as facing down Chromie's evil twin Morchie, among others. It should be the perfect capstone for a patch that's all about separate timelines, with players exploring all kinds of weird worlds in their quest to fight back against the Infinite Dragonflight. While we're not sure exactly when players will be able to jump into World of Warcraft Patch 10.1.5, it should be coming down the pike sooner rather than later for PC players.