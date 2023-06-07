McFarlane Toys Partners with Blizzard for Diablo, World of Warcraft Collectibles

Lately, Blizzard has seemingly been running on all cylinders outside of Overwatch 2. The World of Warcraft team delivered one of the better expansions in recent memory last fall and the Diablo 4 team followed that up with a mostly smooth launch for one of the hottest games of 2023. Now, the developer has announced a new partnership with McFarlane Toys to "develop a range of collectible figures" from across the two properties. This, of course, isn't the first time Blizzard has provided fans with the option to buy collectible figures from their universes, but having McFarlane Toys involved is certainly a big get for the team.

Unfortunately, the announcement didn't share any images of what these figures might look like, but it does say that McFarlane will start with a new line of Diablo collectibles. Those are set to launch this fall. There was no word about when to expect World of Warcraft figures, but we would assume you'll likely see them toward the end of the year or early in 2024. Either way, this collab between Blizzard and the legendary comic book creator seems perfect. McFarlane was the artist behind the first appearance of Venom in the Spider-Man franchise and created Spawn, so his art style should mesh very well with the world of Diablo in particular.

Interestingly, McFarlane Toys won't only be working with Diablo and World of Warcraft but will also take on the upcoming Warcraft Arclight Rumble universe. This new mobile game is most similar to something like Clash Royale, though it's not just a straight clone of that popular tower offense game. Arclight will have both PvE and PvP options, which should help it stand out a bit from the crowded genre. Having several World of Warcraft heroes involved shouldn't hurt either.

While you wait for this new line of McFarlane Toys to drop, there's plenty to do across Blizzard's various worlds. Of course, Diablo 4 just launched, meaning there's plenty of gear to earn. You don't even have to play if you don't want to since the developer has kicked off a series of Twitch Drops and partnered with KFC for new cosmetics. Meanwhile, World of Warcraft is moving closer to its next patch, which will be Dragonflight Fractures in Time, and get players up close and personal with the Infinite Dragonflight once again.