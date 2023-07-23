World of Warcraft Players Trick AI-Powered Site with "Glorbo" Hype

Some World of Warcraft players tricked a site that has articles written by AI to write about a fake addition to the game. AI is becoming more and more prominent in our world with each passing day. While it has been around for quite a while in small capacities such as AIs that allow NPCs in games to operate, search the internet for information for us, and so on, it's becoming more advanced. Now, AI is capable of writing full blown content whether that be movie scripts, essays, or even articles on the internet. While many have argued that this is a pretty bad decision as it removes any humanity from the content, some companies have shifted to letting AI write tons of content for them in hopes that it will generate some easy money.

Unfortunately, the AI is easily manipulated in a lot of cases. Some players from the World of Warcraft Reddit devised a fake Reddit post that was constructed with the hopes of tricking an AI to write an article about it. In the post, the fans mentioned a new featured called "Glorbo" which mentioned really nothing but a series of obviously fake gibberish, but something that may not be obvious to an AI. With that said, the AI ate it up and published an article on a website called Zleague about fans hyping up the long awaited feature. Of course, many have used that to dunk on Zleague in spectacular fashion, including the Reddit users and even a developer on the game named Kyle Hartline.

Feels soooooo good to be able to talk about Glorbo finally, I remember my first day at Blizzard we were just starting to work on implementation, and that was almost 15 years ago!



Excellent reporting to track this down👍 pic.twitter.com/Wh1hm0gikM — Zorbrix 💙 (@Zorbrix) July 20, 2023

So, with that said, it seems like writers can probably hold on to their jobs for the foreseeable future. If an AI was tricked by something as innocent as this, it does raise concerns over if it could be tricked into posting more unsavory content. Either way, I am sure we will see more examples of things like this in the future, especially as Hollywood is striking to fight against the usage of AI in content creation. It seems to be something that will still have an impact on our culture regardless, though.

[H/T BBC]