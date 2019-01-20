‘World War Z’ Game Gets New Screenshots Of Massive Zombie Hordes

It’s been awhile since we’ve heard anything from Saber Interactive about World War Z since the game was delayed from 2018 into this year.

That said, recently the developer took the Internet to release a large batch of new screenshots showing off the game in action. There’s combat, a variety of settings, detailed looks at some zombies, and of course, massive hordes of destruction.

Perhaps more so than ever, the game looks reminiscent of Left 4 Dead, which despite wild success, hasn’t had many mimickers over the years. That’s not to say World War Z looks like Left 4 Dead — it looks like a co-op World War Z game — but it’s hard not to think about Valve’s dormant Left 4 Dead series when you see these screenshots.

For those that don’t know: World War Z is a four-person cooperative third-person shooter where at any given moment you can have hundreds of zombies on the screen charging your way. With the ability to use each other to scale walls and charge with human pace, players will need to work together and craft defenses in order to survive.

Like Left 4 Dead, there will be multiple zombie types, who will spawn dynamically. There’s zombies with large leaping abilities, armored brutes (like the one seen in the last screenshot), and just about every type of zombie you’d expect to see in a game like this.

World War Z is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date beyond a vague “2019” window. Further, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. And while one may still happen, there’s been no indication that such a port will come pre or post-launch.

