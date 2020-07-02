Worms Fans Are Not Happy About the Upcoming Battle Royale Game

By Marc Deschamps

Team 17's next Worms game will shift the focus of the series in a new direction. Rather than another turn-based affair, Worms Rumble is a battle royale-inspired take on the series with real-time action. While it seems like Worms would be a good fit for the battle royale genre, many fans are unhappy to see the series stray from the original concept. It remains to be seen how the final product will shake out, but Team 17 might have an uphill battle with longtime fans when the game releases later this year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Are you looking forward to Worms Rumble? Do you think the game's concept deviates too much from the classic formula? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Worms Rumble!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

