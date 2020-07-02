Worms Fans Are Not Happy About the Upcoming Battle Royale Game

Team 17's next Worms game will shift the focus of the series in a new direction. Rather than another turn-based affair, Worms Rumble is a battle royale-inspired take on the series with real-time action. While it seems like Worms would be a good fit for the battle royale genre, many fans are unhappy to see the series stray from the original concept. It remains to be seen how the final product will shake out, but Team 17 might have an uphill battle with longtime fans when the game releases later this year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

