Worms Fans Are Not Happy About the Upcoming Battle Royale Game
Team 17's next Worms game will shift the focus of the series in a new direction. Rather than another turn-based affair, Worms Rumble is a battle royale-inspired take on the series with real-time action. While it seems like Worms would be a good fit for the battle royale genre, many fans are unhappy to see the series stray from the original concept. It remains to be seen how the final product will shake out, but Team 17 might have an uphill battle with longtime fans when the game releases later this year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Worms Rumble!
"Ruin" might be a bit harsh.
>real-time— Ghostmw3123 (@ghostmw312) July 2, 2020
>no map destruction
>battle royale
For what purpose did they ruin worms like this? https://t.co/Y4X9S3JO17 pic.twitter.com/oDY1dub4Mn
It's definitely a big change.
This is not Worms anymore. It's a Battle Royale. I liked the strategy. Now it's just going nuts.— Wagner D. de Sá (@wagnerddesa) July 2, 2020
The genre might be getting a bit oversaturated.
oh god now even worms is a battle royale thanks pubg https://t.co/WR5LRkjnHo— Subject-008 (@ShockedHorizon5) July 2, 2020
Some feel the concept strays too far from the original.
Real Time, Battle Royale, No Destruction.— PotatoForHire (@Trophyhunter12) July 1, 2020
New worms that forgot about their roots.
I'm all in for innovation but please don't remove the building blocks on which your franchise is based. @Team17Ltd #WormsRumble
Not the best reaction.
Un battle royale de WORMS? pic.twitter.com/cE4zuXtfpr— Dromel (@Dromel4) July 1, 2020
The humor will be harder to pull off.
LITERALLY NOBODY wanted this.
Worms comedy can't survive in some battle royale knockoff https://t.co/SYn13Ml1rw— SKay (@AKATheSkay) July 1, 2020
Some are already looking ahead to the next Worms game.
When is the next traditional Worms game. Not interested in Battle Royale— Kolma (@Kolma) July 1, 2020
Others are at least keeping an open mind.
I mean this is barely worms, it's more like a 2d battle Royale with the worms IP slapped on, but we'll see— Cuban Missile Crisis (@ZumoDeTumor) July 2, 2020
