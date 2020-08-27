WWE 2K Battlegrounds Clash of the Eras Trailer Revealed

✖

It's been a good time for gamers recently, as there have been no shortage of cool reveals and announcements in recent weeks, especially after DC's FanDome. Now Gamescom is up to bat and to coincide with Gamescom's Opening Night Live stream 2K released a brand new trailer for WWE 2K Battlegrounds. The trailer is titled Clash of the Eras and was previously teased with a match between The Undertaker and Finn Balor. That theme carried on throughout the trailer once it was released in full, with Jerry Lawler making an appearance to hype up the game and give WWE fans a preview of the new wrestling experience. You can check out the new Clash of the Eras trailer for yourself in the video below.

The roster for WWE 2K Battlegrounds features a solid mix of legends and current era superstars, so for those who have been dreaming of a match between Jake The Snake Roberts and Roman Reigns or Trish Stratus and Golden Role Model Bayley, you will definitely have the chance to make it happen here.

Other legends in the mix are Yokozuna, Sgt. Slaughter, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock. As for the current era superstars, you'll see many of the stars you see every week on Raw and SmackDown, though there is a noticeable lack of stars from NXT (aside from Rhea Ripley).

To get the full roster for the game so far you can check out our running list right here. You can find the official description for WWE 2K Battlegrounds below.

"The world of WWE is your Battleground with all-new, over the top, in-your-face arcade action as your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends battle it out in outlandish interactive environments around the world. Compete in your favorite match types with an arsenal of exaggerated maneuvers, special abilities, and devastating power-ups, including steel Cage, Royal rumble, Fatal four way and more, as Mauro Ranallo and Jerry 'the King' Lawler Call all the mayhem! Are you ready to enter the Battleground?"

WWE 2K Battlegrounds hits PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Stadia on September 18th.

What did you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments and as always feel free to talk all things WWE 2K Battlegrounds with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

