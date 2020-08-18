WWE 2K Battlegrounds: Every Superstar On The Roster

2K Games shocked everyone when they revealed WWE 2K Battlegrounds, an arcade style game that will feature 70 of your favorite WWE superstars throwing down in the ring. The game is a big departure from the sim-focused WWE 2K series, and will feature everything from ice and fire power ups to environmental hazards like alligators and a plethora of weapons to use in the ring. With 70 characters to choose from, you’ll have a nice mix of legendary superstars like The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Beth Phoenix, and more as well as a variety of current superstars like Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Roman Reigns, Ricochet, and more. 2K hasn’t revealed gameplay yet of each superstar, though we’ve collected all the gameplay we have and the full roster of WWE 2K Battlegrounds in one place, and you can check all of it out starting on the next slide!
“We know WWE fans and gamers enjoy a wide variety of experiences, and with WWE 2K Battlegrounds, we’re presenting a whole new dimension through arcade-style gameplay that’s completely different than our WWE 2K simulation franchise,” said Chris Snyder, Vice President of Marketing for 2K. “We look forward to seeing everyone tear it up with friends and family in the Battlegrounds.”
Here are all the modes that will be featured in the game.
Exhibition: Take part in Exhibition matches at home or on-the-go, anytime and anywhere, in local and online multiplayer action for up to four players;
Campaign: Join the adventures of seven new WWE hopefuls – created exclusively for WWE 2K Battlegrounds – in Campaign mode and compete for the chance to earn a WWE contract. Along the way, you’ll unlock new arenas, inspired by locations such as the Everglades, a military-style Bootcamp, Mexico, New York and Scotland, while receiving guidance from legendary personalities including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin® and Paul Heyman™;
King of the Battleground: Take on all comers in the King of the Battleground, an online, last-man-standing mode where four players start in the ring while four more wait outside to enter, challenging you to run the gauntlet and defeat them all;
Online: Test your toughness in online tournaments and Exhibition matches.
Hit the next slide to check out the current roster, and make sure to let us know what you think of it in the comments or by finding me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!
Roman Reigns
Drew McIntyre
Asuka
Charlotte Flair
Becky Lynch
Braun Strowman
Samoa Joe
The Fiend
Randy Orton
Kofi Kingston
Big Show
Daniel Bryan
John Cena
Kalisto
Sasha Banks
Shawn Michaels
Andre The Giant
Undertaker
Mankind
Sgt. Slaughter
Yokozuna
Alexa Bliss
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Ricochet
The All Mighty… or The One and Only? @KingRicochet and @fightbobby are yours for the brawling in #WWE2KBattlegrounds 😎 pic.twitter.com/PRKc3El6YS— WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) August 3, 2020
The Rock
Ronda Rousey
The Miz
Jeff Hardy
Shinsuke Nakamura
Somebody call Little Jimmy! @RonKillings and @ShinsukeN are bound for #WWE2KBattlegrounds! pic.twitter.com/TbByEsnJd7— WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) August 7, 2020
Mandy Rose
#NiaJax and @WWE_MandyRose are headed to #WWE2KBattlegrounds! Which one will YOU pick first? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0JXk1SEs7l— WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) August 6, 2020
Bayley
Naomi
Ember Moon
Triple H
AJ Styles
Phenomenal News! @AJStylesOrg and @FinnBalor are confirmed for #WWE2KBattlegrounds 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rLOuWWzpz6— WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) August 17, 2020
Beth Phoenix
Stephanie McMahon
Seth Rollins
Can The Monday Night Messiah steal the KO Show? Find out when @WWERollins and @FightOwensFight brawl it out in #WWE2KBattlegrounds pic.twitter.com/OzolkPbj9F— WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) August 15, 2020
Apollo
. @IAmEliasWWE and @WWEApollo are headed to #WWE2KBattlegrounds! Now that’s music to our ears 🎸 pic.twitter.com/p1eQATdJdG— WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) August 13, 2020
Nia Jax
Aleister Black
It’s Black Mass versus The End of Days! @wwealeister and King @BaronCorbinWWE are confirmed for #WWE2KBattlegrounds 🤩 pic.twitter.com/BUDvlKOmPn— WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) August 11, 2020
Akira Tozawa
. @TozawaAkira and @XavierWoodsPhD are in #WWE2KBattlegrounds. Hey Xavier! Watch out for the ninjas! pic.twitter.com/gqxZFtfTH2— WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) August 11, 2020
Bobby Lashley
Finn Balor
R-Truth
Kevin Owens
Elias
The Bella Twins
Nikki Cross
Baron Corbin
Xavier Woods
