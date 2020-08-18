WWE 2K Battlegrounds: Every Superstar On The Roster

2K Games shocked everyone when they revealed WWE 2K Battlegrounds, an arcade style game that will feature 70 of your favorite WWE superstars throwing down in the ring. The game is a big departure from the sim-focused WWE 2K series, and will feature everything from ice and fire power ups to environmental hazards like alligators and a plethora of weapons to use in the ring. With 70 characters to choose from, you’ll have a nice mix of legendary superstars like The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Beth Phoenix, and more as well as a variety of current superstars like Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Roman Reigns, Ricochet, and more. 2K hasn’t revealed gameplay yet of each superstar, though we’ve collected all the gameplay we have and the full roster of WWE 2K Battlegrounds in one place, and you can check all of it out starting on the next slide!

“We know WWE fans and gamers enjoy a wide variety of experiences, and with WWE 2K Battlegrounds, we’re presenting a whole new dimension through arcade-style gameplay that’s completely different than our WWE 2K simulation franchise,” said Chris Snyder, Vice President of Marketing for 2K. “We look forward to seeing everyone tear it up with friends and family in the Battlegrounds.”

Here are all the modes that will be featured in the game.

Exhibition: Take part in Exhibition matches at home or on-the-go, anytime and anywhere, in local and online multiplayer action for up to four players;

Campaign: Join the adventures of seven new WWE hopefuls – created exclusively for WWE 2K Battlegrounds – in Campaign mode and compete for the chance to earn a WWE contract. Along the way, you’ll unlock new arenas, inspired by locations such as the Everglades, a military-style Bootcamp, Mexico, New York and Scotland, while receiving guidance from legendary personalities including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin® and Paul Heyman™;

King of the Battleground: Take on all comers in the King of the Battleground, an online, last-man-standing mode where four players start in the ring while four more wait outside to enter, challenging you to run the gauntlet and defeat them all;

Online: Test your toughness in online tournaments and Exhibition matches.

Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre

Asuka

Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch

Braun Strowman

Samoa Joe

The Fiend

Randy Orton

Kofi Kingston

Big Show

Daniel Bryan

John Cena

Kalisto

Sasha Banks

Shawn Michaels

Andre The Giant

Undertaker

Mankind

Sgt. Slaughter

Yokozuna

Alexa Bliss

Dream Match, anyone? 😮 Make it a reality! @AlexaBliss_WWE and @TheBethPhoenix are ready to Brawl Without Limits in #WWE2KBattlegrounds! pic.twitter.com/Iou6VlP1f2 — WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) August 4, 2020

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Ricochet

The All Mighty… or The One and Only? @KingRicochet and @fightbobby are yours for the brawling in #WWE2KBattlegrounds 😎 pic.twitter.com/PRKc3El6YS — WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) August 3, 2020

The Rock

Ronda Rousey

The Miz

Jeff Hardy

Shinsuke Nakamura

Mandy Rose

Bayley

Naomi

Ember Moon

This just in! Brie Bella (@BellaTwins) and @StephMcMahon are stepping BACK into the ring in #WWE2KBattlegrounds! pic.twitter.com/FeCZqUocRI — WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) August 9, 2020

Triple H

AJ Styles

Beth Phoenix

Stephanie McMahon

Seth Rollins

Can The Monday Night Messiah steal the KO Show? Find out when @WWERollins and @FightOwensFight brawl it out in #WWE2KBattlegrounds pic.twitter.com/OzolkPbj9F — WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) August 15, 2020

Apollo

Nia Jax

Aleister Black

It’s Black Mass versus The End of Days! @wwealeister and King @BaronCorbinWWE are confirmed for #WWE2KBattlegrounds 🤩 pic.twitter.com/BUDvlKOmPn — WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) August 11, 2020

Akira Tozawa

Bobby Lashley

Finn Balor

R-Truth

Kevin Owens

Elias

The Bella Twins

Nikki Cross

Baron Corbin

Xavier Woods

Bobby Roode

Big E

Carmella

Brock Lesnar

Cesaro

Dolph Ziggler

Hulk Hogan

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Lince Dorado

Liv Morgan

Mickie James

Natalya

Rowan

Edge