New WWE Video Game Announced

2K Games had a lot to share this morning about the future of their WWE 2K series, and that included the reveal of a brand new game! The new game is titled WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and as you can see in the trailer above, is going for a much more arcade-style experience. The trailer features a mix of legends like The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin and current superstars like Becky Lynch, Charlotte, and John Cena, and features over the top gameplay complete with colorful effects and alligators. Yep, at one point The Rock throws Cena outside the ring and into the mouth of an alligator, and that is not something you'll find in the more traditional 2K series.

2K says the game will focus on social pick-up-and-play fun, but it will have enough depth to hook more hardcore players. You can check out 2K's statement on the new game below.

"Let’s begin with a surprise… We’ve got two words for you: NEW GAME! We’re thrilled to introduce you to WWE 2K Battlegrounds, a completely new WWE gaming experience that will feature arcade-style action and over-the-top Superstar designs, environments and moves. We’re focusing on social pick-up-and-play fun, but with plenty of depth for those who want to get way into it.

Whether you’re a casual gamer just learning the ropes or a passionate fan ready for all the action, WWE 2K Battlegrounds provides another way to enjoy WWE video game action. The game is being developed by Saber Interactive, the studio behind NBA 2K Playgrounds, who have been hard at work on WWE 2K Battlegrounds and are excited to let you smell what they’re cookin’.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is scheduled to launch this fall and we look forward to sharing more information about the game in the coming months."

2K ended their statement with a thank you to the fans and a promise to deliver experiences that fans want, which you can read below.

"In closing, we want to thank you again, and hope you’ll join us in celebrating these announcements. 2K and WWE are reaffirming a long-term commitment to expand the WWE Games family in ways that directly benefit you, the fans. We are taking the time we need to deliver the quality you deserve, while at the same time offering new experiences and ways to have fun with the WWE Superstars you love… And that’s the bottom line, ‘cause 2K said so!

The WWE Games Team at 2K, Visual Concepts, Cat Daddy and Saber Interactive"

