WWE: 2K Reveals the Future of Its Wrestling Series

✖

2K was clearly disappointed in WWE 2K20, and it recently revealed that the series would not be getting its typically yearly update in 2020 (which would be WWE 2K21). It seems the series is skipping a year to get things back on track, but as 2K recently teased, there is something else in the works for WWE this year, and 2K revealed what that next thing will be and the future of the 2K series is this morning. 2K20 and 2K19 servers will continue to run, and they will indeed skip this year's game to refine the gameplay and get the series back on track, and have also brought on board Patrick Gilmore to lead the effort at Visual Concepts. You can read the full statement on the roadmap below.

"Next, we want to address WWE 2K20. We’ve heard and appreciate your feedback, and continue to listen to you closely. Since launch, we’ve released five title updates, addressing hundreds of reported concerns, and have released four WWE 2K20 Originals DLC expansions to build on and improve the experience. We’ve also heard your requests to keep the WWE 2K19 servers running; they will remain active for the time being.

"All of that being said, we hear you and we know you want more from the franchise, so here’s what we’re going to do: we are applying what we’ve learned to the next WWE 2K simulation game with a renewed focus on quality and fun. As part of that commitment, we are extending the production timeline and will not be releasing a WWE 2K simulation game in 2020 (T2 fiscal year 2021). We want to ensure the development team at Visual Concepts can create a great game that will entertain grizzled WWE 2K veterans, as well as newcomers who want to climb through the ropes and step into the ring for the very first time.

"We’ve recruited Patrick Gilmore to serve as our new Executive Producer and lead these efforts at Visual Concepts. Patrick has over 25 years of experience in video games, reaching all the way back to Disney’s Aladdin on Sega Genesis, and including franchises like Killer Instinct, Medal of Honor, and, most recently, Amazon’s New World. He will be overseeing WWE 2K development, and you’ll be hearing more from him and the team in the months to come.

"We hope you find this news as exciting as we do. We are confident it will lead to better games in the future."

WWE 2K20 had issues right out of the gate, especially with online play and overall bugs and glitches, and despite releasing several pieces of additional content the game never could regain its stride.

That ended up having a big effect on WWE's bottom line too, as in a financials call WWE revealed that it lost 2 million in revenue due to the game's poor performance. WWE is hoping to right the ship, and we'll just have to wait and see if these steps will make it happen.

Of course, we've got some theories and ideas as to what could make WWE 2K22 a winner, which you can check out here.

You can find the official description for WWE 2K20 below.

"2K invites players to Step Inside the ring with WWE 2K20, available October 22. Your favorite WWE Superstars, Legends, Hall of Famers and NXT’s best will join the festivities and celebrate the evolution of the WWE 2K franchise! WWE 2K20 will feature key gameplay improvements, streamlined controls, and the most fun and creatively expansive entry in the franchise to date. WWE 2K20 will also feature a brand-new 2K Showcase focused on the story of the Four Horsewomen/Women’s Evolution, the return of 2K Towers, including a story-driven tower based on the career of Roman Reigns an all-new MyCAREER that prominently features both male and female playable characters, and Mixed Tag Matches featuring male and female competitors."

What do you think WWE fans? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE and WWE 2K!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.