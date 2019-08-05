WWE 2K20 First Gameplay Footage Revealed

2K said they would put the spotlight on WWE 2K20 on August 5th, and as promised 2K Games has now revealed more of their plans for their newest entry in the WWE series. They showed off a new trailer as part of the unveiling, featuring several of your favorite WWE superstars, most notably Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch, as they are also the cover stars for the game. 2K also released a special gameplay details trailer starring Xavier Woods, giving us a glimpse of everything that’s coming for the game, and you can check out the brand new footage in the video above.

The trailer revealed new footage from the 2K Showcase mode, which will be based on the Four Horsewomen. The footage included small shots of entrances for Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley, as well as a glimpse at a match between Banks and Flair.

We also saw footage from the new My Career mode, which will feature both male and female superstars this time around. That trend continues with the introduction of the Mixed Match Challenge mode, and we saw a match between Asuka and the Miz vs Braun Strowman and Nia Jax.

As for the first trailer, that footage is brief and shows off Reigns and Lynch only, but both superstars look impressive, especially in regards to the in-ring parts of their entrances. The trailer also shows off Lynch against Charlotte Flair in the ring as Lynch dishes out some punishment on her frequent rival, while Reigns knocks The Miz out with a Superman Punch.

The looks at both Charlotte and Miz are too brief and quick to get a feel for how they have changed graphics wise from 2K19, but hopefully, we’ll get a better look at them soon.

So far the confirmed wrestlers for the game are Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Bayley, Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Asuka, Nia Jax, The Rock, Mankind, Hulk Hogan, Chyna, and The Miz, but you can expect plenty of other names to hit the roster. That would seem to include Velveteen Dream too, as he’s featured prominently in the trailer. Superstars like Ricochet, Heavy Machinery, Aleister Black, Kairi Sane, and more will also be on the main roster from the get-go in 2K20, that is unless they were promoted too late in the process for 2K to make the changes. We’ll just have to wait and see.

