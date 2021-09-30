WWE Undefeated Debuts Hulk Hogan in New Trailer (Exclusive)

WWE Undefeated has added a host of larger-than-life superstars and legends to the roster, and now we have an extended look at the latest to join the lineup. This time it’s one of the most legendary stars in all of professional wrestling, and it’s none other than the Hulkamaniac himself, Hulk Hogan. The WWE icon is joining a loaded roster, and we’ve got your exclusive look at the legend in action thanks to a new trailer. As you can see in the trailer above, Hogan’s first opponent is frequent friend and sometimes foe Macho Man Randy Savage, and Hogan hits him with a flurry of punches.

We then see Hogan unleash a devastating Elbow Drop onto Randy Orton, and when he’s taken care of we see Hogan run through Drew McIntyre. We finally see Hogan hit his patented Leg Drop onto the Undertaker, and there’s no getting up from that.

You can check out the full trailer in the video above, and players can add him to their roster starting this Friday!

For those unfamiliar, WWE Undefeated is a new mobile game that features superstars going head to head on iOS and Android, and is available now. Gameplay blends moment-to-moment action with strategic elements that push you to know your chosen superstar’s abilities, and the roster has grown to include Roman Reigns, McIntyre, Undertaker, The Rock, Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Stone Cold, Triple H, Andre the Giant, and now Hulk Hogan, and more superstars are coming soon.

“Play the first real-time head-to-head WWE game on your phone. Designed from the ground up for mobile, WWE Undefeated presents quick-session matches that blend fast arcade-style action with strategic depth of a collectible card game. Collect and upgrade wrestling move cards to build up your WWE Superstar’s arsenal to dominate your opponents. Experience over-the-top action with outrageous attacks, exaggerated poses, and unbelievable moves. Connect with a stable to share wrestling moves and strategies. Show the world what you’ve got on your quest for the WWE Championship.”

