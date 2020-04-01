WWE Legends Face Off in WWE 2K20’s Dream Match Mania Event

All eyes will be on WrestleMania 36 this weekend, but before the showcase of the immortals kicks off in real life you can see some of the all-time dream matchups you’ve always wanted courtesy of WWE 2K20. Matchups like Roman Reigns vs The Rock, John Cena vs Hulk Hogan, and Sasha Banks vs Trish Stratus will be part of WWE’s Dream Match Mania event, an event that will have those dream matchups played out via simulations in WWE 2K20. Not only will you get to see how a match between the two might have turned out, but these matchups will feature new commentary from some of your favorite superstars, which is a perfect way to get ready for WWE’s biggest event of the year.

You can check out the current card for WWE Dream Match Mania below, and you can get more details on each individual matchup starting on the next slide. WWE 2K20 Dream Match Mania simulations will include the following, though these are subject to change.

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock

Commentators: Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso

Goldberg vs. Big E

Commentators: Big E & Kofi

Trish Stratus vs. Sasha Banks

Commentators: Bayley & Sasha Banks

Ric Flair vs. Seth Rollins

Commentators: Johnny Gargano & Adam Cole

Hulk Hogan vs. John Cena

Commentators: Drake Maverick & R-Truth

Charlotte Flair vs. Beth Phoenix

Commentators: Charlotte Flair & Beth Phoenix

That’s a pretty stellar lineup, and while we definitely have a few ideas for next year’s Dream Match Mania event, the current lineup is an excellent way to kick things off.

You can find the official description for WWE 2K20 below.

“2K invites players to Step Inside the ring with WWE 2K20, available October 22. Your favorite WWE Superstars, Legends, Hall of Famers and NXT’s best will join the festivities and celebrate the evolution of the WWE 2K franchise! WWE 2K20 will feature key gameplay improvements, streamlined controls, and the most fun and creatively expansive entry in the franchise to date. WWE 2K20 will also feature a brand-new 2K Showcase focused on the story of the Four Horsewomen/Women’s Evolution, the return of 2K Towers, including a story-driven tower based on the career of Roman Reigns an all-new MyCAREER that prominently features both male and female playable characters, and Mixed Tag Matches featuring male and female competitors.”

WWE’s Dream Match Mania hits this Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch.

What other Dream Matches would you want to see featured? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE and WWE 2K20!

Seth Rollins vs Ric Flair

This is a matchup that many would love to see in real life, as both superstars are expert technicians. As a sweet bonus, two of NXT’s brightest stars Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole will be providing commentary for the match, making this one fans won’t want to miss.

“Can The Monday Night Messiah prove that he is the savior of WWE against 16-time World Champion “Nature Boy” Ric Flair? Longtime rivals Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Adam Cole will be lending their expertise as they watch this legendary match unfold.”

Sasha Banks vs Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus is one of the biggest WWE superstars ever, and while she’s faced Charlotte in the past, we’ve never seen her face The Boss Sasha Banks. Now we’ll get that chance, and it’s only fitting that Banks will be providing commentary for the dream match, though she won’t be alone, as SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will also be on the mic for the big event.

“Will it be Boss Time during WWE Dream Match Mania, or will the WWE Universe feel the Stratusfaction? Sasha Banks herself will be on the mic for this battle, along with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.”

John Cena vs Hulk Hogan

It doesn’t get much more iconic than Hulk Hogan, and you could say the same for John Cena. That’s why a matchup between these two is something fans have always wanted to see, and the match will be getting some amazing commentary as well, as R-Truth and Drake Maverick will be on the mic for it.

“This battle pits two of WWE’s all-time greats against each other, as 16-time World Champion John Cena steps in the ring with “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan. R-Truth and Drake Maverick will join the WWE Universe to watch the action go down in this one.”

Big E vs Goldberg

While Goldberg has been active in the WWE again recently, we haven’t had the chance to see him up against the charismatic big man of the New Day Big E, and now we’ll have that chance. Big E will also be providing commentary on the match with his New Day partner Kofi Kingston, so this should be one entertaining match all around.

“Big E’s dreams come true on Dream Match Mania when he takes on Goldberg. What will happen when these two big men “bump meat” in the ring? Find out alongside Big E and Kofi Kingston as they get behind the microphone for this massive showdown.”

Charlotte Flair vs Beth Phoenix

Charlotte has gone up against her share of legends, but for this match, she is facing a powerhouse in Beth Phoenix, and making the event even better is the fact that both superstars will be on hand to provide commentary for it, so you’ll be getting a truly complete experience.

“It will be a true test of power when two of WWE’s most revolutionary female Superstars square off, as The Queen battles The Glamazon. Both Flair and Phoenix will watch this one play out with the WWE Universe and call it like they see it.”

Roman Reigns vs The Rock

Fans have seen Roman Reigns and The Rock in the ring at the same time, but the two big-time superstars have never actually faced each other in a match, and now fans will get their chance to see that play out in Dream Match Mania. Even better is the fact that The Usos will be providing commentary for the match, making this an event you won’t want to miss.

“Who will stand tall in this family affair, when The Big Dog goes one-on-one with The Great One? Commentary for this showdown will be provided by Jimmy & Jey Uso.”