WWE Announces New Deal With Fox Sports 1 for WrestleMania 36 Week

FOX put out a press release on Tuesday morning announcing that Fox Sports 1 would air 22 hours of WWE content throughout WrestleMania week, including streaming WrestleMania 36 via the Fox Sports 1 app and FOXSports.com (for $59.99). The channel's week of programming will begin on on Tuesday night with a replay of the 2020 Royal Rumble event followed by a "modified version" of WWE Backstage featuring Renee Young and Booker T. On top of that replays of WrestleMania 31, 33 and 34 and WWE Network documentaries like WWE 24 and Ruthless Aggression will also air throughout the week.

"FOX Sports will present 22 hours of timeless WWE content to air on Tuesday nights this spring, beginning with ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 tonight at 7:00 PM ET on FS1," the release read. "Additional programming on FS1 includes one-hour editions of WRESTLEMANIA 31, WRESTLEMANIA 33 and WRESTLEMANIA 34, in addition to other specials from the "WWE 24" and "Ruthless Aggression" series. Content also includes WWE's brand-new series titled "Best Of WWE" featuring "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Triple H, John Cena, Charlotte Flair, Ric Flair, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Shawn Michaels, Roman Reigns and The Undertaker."

"Six months after our historic partnership brought SMACKDOWN to its new home on FOX, we are thrilled to deliver even more premium programming, including WRESTLEMANIA, across the entire FOX Sports portfolio," Stephanie McMahon said in the release. "In partnership with FOX Sports, it's a privilege to be able to entertain our fans each week and put smiles on their faces particularly during a time when they need it the most."

WWE announced on Monday that it was putting up a ton of new content on the WWE Network leading up to this weekend's two-night event. You can see its full schedule here.

Here's the official WrestleMania 36 card as of now. Matches have been changed based on the numerous reports that have come out since the show was taped.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison vs. One of The Usos

Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.