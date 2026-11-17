A classic Xbox 360 game that released on the console in 2010 is officially returning in the future with a new remaster. With the Xbox 360 now well over 20 years old, many of the most iconic games from the platform have started to get remade, remastered, or ported to modern platforms in recent years. Now, this trend has continued with yet another game with major ties to Xbox 360, and it’s one that still has a huge fanbase.

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Announced recently by Team Meat, the studio revealed that it’s now working on a remastered and reimagined version of its classic platformer Super Meat Boy. Originally released on Xbox 360, Super Meat Boy went on to become one of the most successful indie games in the platform’s history. In the years to follow, it would go on to be released across PlayStation, Nintendo, and PC platforms, while also receiving two sequels. However, it’s the original game that remains by far the most beloved over 15 years after its arrival.

As for this new remaster, Team Meat is dubbing it Super Meat Boy Again+. The game boasts improved visuals, textures, and environments when compared to its initial iteration, while keeping intact its gameplay and high level of difficulty. Team Meat also promises that Super Meat Boy Again+ will contain plenty of surprises that longtime fans of the original game won’t expect, but didn’t provide further info on what these new aspects might be.

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“Super Meat Boy Again+ everything you remember from Super Meat Boy presented through the wonderful lens of nostalgia with stuff added to it,” says the game’s description. “Since 2010, millions of people have played Super Meat Boy, all the secrets are known, all the levels are mastered, all the characters unlocked, so we have to give fans familiar with the game something to pull their hair out over. That’s the “+” in Again+, and no, we won’t spoil it. You’ll go into it blind like you did the first time you played Super Meat Boy.”

While it’s quite exciting to see Super Meat Boy getting a remaster, there still aren’t many details on when this new version of the game will arrive. Super Meat Boy Again+ doesn’t yet have even a broad launch window, nor has it been confirmed for any platforms other than PC. Whenever we do have more info on this front, though, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.

How do you feel about Super Meat Boy getting a new remaster? And what new elements would you like to see incorporated into Super Meat Boy Again+ that weren’t seen in the first game? Be sure to let me know down in the comments section.