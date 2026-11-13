21 Original Xbox Games Get New Release to Celebrate the Console’s Anniversary

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Xbox brand, a group of 21 games that were released on the original console have been brought back on a new platform this week. Earlier in 2026, Xbox announced a new initiative that would allow original Xbox games to be ported and run on PC for the first time. Upon announcing this program, only four Xbox games were part of this initial lineup on PC, with the promise that more would be arriving at a later date. Now, that time has finally come and has blown up the list of original Xbox games on PC to 25.

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As of this moment, 21 new Xbox games have rolled out on PC, making many of these games more accessible than they have been in years. Of this group, the majority of the Xbox games happen to be tied to Star Wars, and include titles such as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars: Republic Commando, and Star Wars: Battlefront II. Other major additions happen to be The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Grabbed by the Ghoulies, and TimeSplitters 2.

You can find the full lineup of new Xbox games now on PC as follows:

Armed and Dangerous

Disney’s Chicken Little

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

Grabbed by the Ghoulies

Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb

Red Faction II

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight II Jedi Outcast

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: Starfighter – Special Edition

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Thrillville

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Nothing like a good throwback.



Rediscover select classic XBOX games on PC and handheld with XBOX Backward Compatibility on PC today: https://t.co/1pp1lkRKIH pic.twitter.com/KQ47Ee3WjC — XBOX (@XBOX) November 12, 2026

Outside of simply bringing these games to PC, Xbox has also pushed out some rather prominent upgrades for a handful of titles. Specifically, Knights of the Old Republic, Knights of the Old Republic II, Blinx: The Time Sweeper, and Conker: Live and Reloaded have added support for Achievements. This is quite a shocking move on Xbox’s part, as Achievements weren’t introduced in the Xbox ecosystem until the arrival of the Xbox 360. As a result, for all of these games to now boast Achievements gives them more reason than ever to be revisited. Xbox says it will add support for more Achievements to these OG Xbox games in the future, but hasn’t specified which games will receive them. Whenever we learn more on that front, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.

How do you feel about this new lineup of Xbox games that have now been brought to PC? And what other original Xbox titles are you hoping to see added to this slate in the future? Be sure to let me know down in the comments section.