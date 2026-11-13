Xbox 360 Games Seemingly Teased to Get New Upgrade Soon

Xbox seems to have teased that a new upgrade for Xbox 360 games will be rolling out in the near future. Earlier this year, Xbox kicked off its new disc-to-digital program, which allowed users to obtain a digital license for many of the physical games that might be in their collection. While this initiative was met with a hugely positive response, it came with the caveat that it only applied to select games for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One platforms. Fortunately, for those who have hoped that the same feature would eventually become available for physical Xbox 360 games, it looks like this could soon be happening.

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In a new post on its website, Xbox talked a bit about new features that it’s planning to bring to Xbox platforms in the months ahead. Although the blog didn’t outright reveal that Xbox 360 games getting disc-to-digital functionality would be one such feature, it did post an image that notably contained Fable 3 appearing under the disc-to-digital section of the Xbox library. The implication here is that Xbox is preparing to add this feature to Xbox 360 games in 2027, but chose to merely tease as much for the time being.

You can see this mention of Fable 3 as a disc-to-digital game for yourself right here:

Xbox MAY have accidentally leaked 360 games disc to digital?🤔 not sure how they could do that as those discs don’t have the ability like Xbox One and SX discs but hey I’d be welcome to it! https://t.co/S2CjFcjaHh pic.twitter.com/b83q26cDMt — GamingDude (@XboxWolfGun) November 12, 2026

While it seems apparent that Xbox is gearing up to make Xbox 360 games compatible with its disc-to-digital functionality, there’s always the possibility that Fable 3 being included in this image was accidental. This is even more likely given that Avowed also happens to be featured alongside Fable 3 in this picture, and it doesn’t even have a physical edition to begin with. As a result, Xbox might have mistakenly put both Fable 3 and Avowed in this disc-to-digital lineup when it wasn’t supposed to. Such an oversight would be quite egregious, though, which would make one hope that this isn’t the case.

Still, those in charge at Xbox have surely heard the outpouring of requests from fans that have pushed to make Xbox 360 games compatible with this disc-to-digital system. Because of this, there are almost certainly talks happening internally at Xbox that would try to make this a reality. Even though Xbox 360 games would be much more difficult to get working in this capacity given the differences in how their physical discs operate, perhaps Xbox’s hardware team has figured out a way to make it happen.

How do you feel about the possibility of Xbox 360 games getting this new disc-to-digital feature in the future? And do you think this inclusion of Fable 3 was merely accidental on Xbox’s part, or was it an intentional tease? Let me know your own thoughts down in the comments section.