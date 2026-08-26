Xbox Announces New Program to Transfer Physical Games to Digital

Xbox has announced a new program today that will allow users to gain access to digital versions of the physical games in their collection. In recent months, reports have indicated that Xbox has been working behind the scenes on a disc-to-digital system that would allow the brand to more easily transition into an all-digital ecosystem in the future. Now, Xbox itself has confirmed this plan, and has revealed that it will be going live for many beginning next week.

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In a write-up on the Xbox website, longtime hardware architect Jason Ronald revealed the first information on this new initiative. Ronald said that starting on August 31st, those in the Xbox Insider program will be able to insert discs that they have for games on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One into their console to receive a digital entitlement for it. This will then allow users to play the game without having to continually insert the disc, and will also grant perks like Play Anywhere and Cloud streaming, which have become much more prominent within the Xbox ecosystem. Details on when this program will become available to all Xbox users weren’t given, but this is planned to be a much larger push by the brand in the months and years to come.

“Today we are introducing a feature that brings the benefits of digital to physical discs, giving players more flexibility in how they access and play supported games across the Xbox ecosystem,” said Ronald. “This is part of our broader commitment to game preservation. As technology, devices, and distribution continue to evolve, preserving access to the games people own matters more than ever.”

Your physical game library is more than a collection of discs. It holds years of memories and stories worth preserving. Starting next week, XBOX Insiders can unlock a digital entitlement for supported physical games. We’ll start with thousands of titles and add more as we can. pic.twitter.com/XATsa8sjBt — ASHA (@asha_shar) August 26, 2026

While this is a revolutionary move by Xbox, as expected, it does come with a handful of downsides. For starters, as mentioned, only games on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One will be able to use this transfer process, with titles on Xbox 360 and the original Xbox not being compatible. Although this compatibility could be added in the future, Xbox has announced no plans for it to happen just yet.

In addition, not every game in the expansive Xbox library will be able to take advantage of this feature out of the gate. Xbox says that upon the widespread release of this program, thousands of games across Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One will be compatible, with plans to add more over time. The full list of compatible titles hasn’t yet been revealed, but we’ll surely learn more on this front in the future.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how Xbox’s competitors respond to this announcement. PlayStation, in particular, has received quite a bit of pushback from its fans as it revealed that it would be going all-digital beginning in 2028. As a way to counteract this negativity, PlayStation could look to release a similar program across its consoles, but only time will tell if this happens.